Jamie Newman's Draft Grades Starting To Come Back, Did He Make Right Decision?

Jamie Newman transferred to the University of Georgia with plenty of hype and anticipation for his debut this fall, but Georgia fans never got to see him don the Red & Black on Saturdays.

Now that the dust has settled following last week's decision to enter the NFL Draft and forgo his graduate transfer season with the Georgia Bulldogs, we've collected several scout's opinions on the former Wake Forest quarterback.

Just a few months back, Newman was seen in the first round of several NFL Mock drafts. Now, however, his stock has seemingly plummeted.

One NFL scout had this to say bout Newman:

"The timing is definitely interesting. It's a shame because I thought he could've really helped himself and Monken would've been great fo him. I honestly think he left because he was on the losing end of the QB battle with Daniels. Everyone's going to have their own opinion of why he left, which sucks for him. Most other scouts I talk to are all over the place on him, but the 4th to 6th round has been the most common response." - NFL Scout

He added that he thinks ultimately someone will take a chance on him on Day 2 of the NFL Draft which would land him anywhere between the second and third rounds.

In Bleacher Report's Matt Miller's latest 3-round NFL Mock Draft, Newman is nowhere to be found. Four Quarterbacks found themselves within the first 50-picks, including Florida's Kyle Trask.

One thing that remains consistent is that NFL Scouts wanted to see more of Newman, something they would have gotten out of a final season with Georgia. There are just too many questions about his game right now. During his 17 starts at Wake Forest, he flashed signs of brilliance downfield, only to follow it up with drastic misses on shorter throws. The added value of his ability to run is something that has NFL scouts and GMs interested, but it's not something that they are going to take a major chance on because he's not the dynamic runner that say, a Lamar Jackson, is.

There are scouts that say those same questions could turn into fascination by the time the draft rolls around. The limited film that they will have to evaluate could leave some drooling. He's 6'4, 225 pounds, and is quite the physical specimen. Assuming he participates and has a good day at the Senior Bowl, Newman's stock could skyrocket.

You've also got to imagine that someone this big and physical will dominate the NFL combine. He's going to look great throwing on air, he's going to run fast and jump high. Those are things that could make NFL GMs want to take a shot on a prospect like Newman.

There's also the added value of Quincy Avery for this young man's development. Avery took Jalen Hurts under his wing during the NFL Draft process a year ago and by the Senior Bowl, had completely revamped his throwing motion and prepared him to take over the NFL Combine. Which ultimately played a roll in the Philadelphia Eagles taking him with the 53rd overall selection in the 2nd round of last year's NFL Draft.

