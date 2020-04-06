BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Jamie Newman and Former Georgia QB, Justin Fields Working Out Together

Brooks Austin

Without student-athletes being allowed on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are having to find creative ways to not only stay in peak physical condition but also hone their respective crafts. 

Getting continuous reps at your position is most important for the quarterback. Obviously you'd prefer to work with the receivers and coaches that you'll be relying on when actual games begin, but there are several immensely talented QB coaches available for their disposal. 

None better than Quincy Avery. Avery's prized pupil, Deshaun Watson has lit up the NFL and continues to visit Avery frequently for fine-tuning. As for the college ranks? Jalen Hurts made noticeable strides from the Senior Bowl in Mobile to the NFL Combine, going from a thrower to a passer as Avery puts it. And it's paid off, Hurts has leapfrogged several QB's on NFL Draft big boards, including former Georgia QB, Jake Fromm. 

Now, he's working with current Georgia QB, Jamie Newman. But that's not where the ties to the Red & Black stop. Justin Fields is working with Avery as well. 

The Bulldog Maven has spoken to members of the QB Takeover's staff and it's their belief that the hire of Todd Monken and the system he will likely bring with him to Athens is one that Newman will excel in. 

Monken's offense lends itself to a quarterback that can drive the ball accurately downfield and that's exactly what Newman is. At 6'4, 230 pounds he can make every throw required of him and he's deadly accurate as well. In 2019, Newman was behind only Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow in tight-window throws according to PFF.com.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL All-Decade Team: Georgia Football Alumnus, Geno Atkins Makes List

The NFL has released its All-Decade team and among the nominees is former Georgia Football player, Geno Atkins.

Garrett Shearman

Georgia Football: Could Isaiah Wilson Land in the First Round of the NFL Draft?

Isaiah Wilson surprised some by his decision to enter the NFL Draft early, but the latest NFL Rumors suggest he could land in the first round.

Brooks Austin

Andrew Thomas goes No. 2 Overall in Latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft

NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund has released her latest analytics-driven 2020 NFL Mock Draft, and former Georgia Bulldog, Andrew Thomas has gone No. 2 Overall.

Brooks Austin

Cody Brown: The Powerful Back Discusses His Recruitment and Georgia Football

Cody Brown is one of the most sought after recruits in the country. Georgia is recruiting him hard daily and could be part of a package of Peach State players.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football Makes The Top 8 Of Tight End Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers is one of, if not the, top tight end prospects in the country. He has just announced his Top 8 and Georgia is one of them.

BGilmer18

Who is the modern DLU? Georgia Football comes in third

Sports Illustrated's Position U series continues with the defensive line. Georgia comes in third behind only Alabama and Clemson.

Garrett Shearman

Todd Monken: Change is coming to Georgia Football

Todd Monken's history as an offensive coordinator at the college and professional level proves one thing, change is coming for Georgia Football.

Garrett Shearman

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football 2020 Season Wins Projection

The team totals for wins have been released by Draft Kings. Find out where the Georgia Bulldogs ranked in terms of projected wins for the 2020 football season.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Recruiting: Donovan Edwards Breaks Down Highlights

Donovan Edwards is a top priority for Georgia Football in the 2021 recruiting cycle. The No. 3 ranked running back joined us to break down his own highlights.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Jake Fromm and Georgia Teammates Release Video of Pro Day for NFL Draft

Due to Coronavirus outbreak mitigation, Jake Fromm and some of his former Georgia teammates improvised for their Pro Day.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin