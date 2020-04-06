Jamie Newman and Former Georgia QB, Justin Fields Working Out Together

Without student-athletes being allowed on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are having to find creative ways to not only stay in peak physical condition but also hone their respective crafts.

Getting continuous reps at your position is most important for the quarterback. Obviously you'd prefer to work with the receivers and coaches that you'll be relying on when actual games begin, but there are several immensely talented QB coaches available for their disposal.

None better than Quincy Avery. Avery's prized pupil, Deshaun Watson has lit up the NFL and continues to visit Avery frequently for fine-tuning. As for the college ranks? Jalen Hurts made noticeable strides from the Senior Bowl in Mobile to the NFL Combine, going from a thrower to a passer as Avery puts it. And it's paid off, Hurts has leapfrogged several QB's on NFL Draft big boards, including former Georgia QB, Jake Fromm.

Now, he's working with current Georgia QB, Jamie Newman. But that's not where the ties to the Red & Black stop. Justin Fields is working with Avery as well.

The Bulldog Maven has spoken to members of the QB Takeover's staff and it's their belief that the hire of Todd Monken and the system he will likely bring with him to Athens is one that Newman will excel in.

Monken's offense lends itself to a quarterback that can drive the ball accurately downfield and that's exactly what Newman is. At 6'4, 230 pounds he can make every throw required of him and he's deadly accurate as well. In 2019, Newman was behind only Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow in tight-window throws according to PFF.com.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.