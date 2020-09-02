SI.com
Jamie Newman Officially Opts Out with Statement

Brooks Austin

Jamie Newman has confirmed his plans to opt out of the 2020 college football season with a statement on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. 

The statement reads as follows: 

"With much prayer and discussion with my family I would like to announce that due to the uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic I will officially opt-out of this football season to prepare for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. 

I would like to thank Coach Smart for extending the opportunity for me to be a part of the University of Georgia football program. Although my time has been short I've built some great relationships and I'e had a chance to continue my development. 

As I prepare for the journey ahead, I remain hopeful and excited about what the future holds especially during these challenging times in our world. #Grateful #GodsPlan"

Newman has been slotted in the discussion for the first round of the upcoming NFL draft and listed as high as the third quarterback on some experts draft boards. He's also been seen as low as the No. 5 quarterback. 

Newman has been training this offseason with QB guru, Quincy Avery and will likely pick that training back up fairly soon.

The Georgia quarterback room becomes a bit lighter with this decision, obviously, but this is exactly why Kirby Smart went out and added JT Daniels to this roster this summer. With JT Daniels having collegiate starting experience, there's reason to believe that he will have a good chance to win the starting job, but D'Wan Mathis has looked great throughout camp. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
macdawg
macdawg

Big mistake. He needs to prove himself for the draft. I think this hurts him tremendously and if I were an NFL team I would pass on him for several rounds. Next man up, we have some really good QBs behind him.

