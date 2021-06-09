Jamie Newman Waived by Eagles

Quarterback Jamie Newman was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, per Field Yates.

Newman transferred to Georgia from Wake Forest at the start of the 2020 season. He decided to opt-out during fall practices in order to focus on the NFL Draft.

Newman expressed concern about the coronavirus pandemic. He said that his family was experiencing issues with the virus and that it was a major factor in his decision.

Heading into the season Newman received multiple first-round mocks. NFL scouts liked the dual-threat ability that Newman offers and many thought he could improve his mechanics under offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

His opt-out came as a shock to many. The Bulldogs were left without a starting quarterback and had to improvise before the season even started.

The Bulldogs had to figure out who their starting quarterback was on the fly. D’Wan Mathis opened the season as the starter but was benched after one half of play.

Stetson Bennett IV got the next five starts before being benched in the second half vs. Florida. Georgia lost the game against the Gators and subsequently were knocked out of the race for the College Football Playoff.

The rest is history. Quarterback JT Daniels got the start against Mississippi State and Georgia rattled off four straight wins.

The Bulldogs ended the season with a win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Daniels ended the season as the undisputed starter.