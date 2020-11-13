SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Jermaine Burton the Playmaker Georgia Needs

Evan Crowell

Wide receivers George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jackson. Running back, Kendall Milton. What do those players have in common?

They are potential playmakers that are either out for the season or sidelined for an extended period, leaving an already questionable quarterback situation that much worse. A young quarterback’s best friend in the air is his tight end. Georgia’s tight-end unit is a young, inexperienced group that needs refinement. A strong running game helps. Georgia now has to lean almost solely on Zamir White after the Milton injury, which is never good for a running game. Having a strong defense is important. Georgia has that, but it didn’t help on the scoreboard against Alabama and Florida.

The final ingredients to success for a young quarterback is an elite playmaker. Someone they can get the ball to and trust to make a play no matter the situation. Georgia badly needs one to emerge in this offense.

The best part about breakout stars is they seem to reside in the shadows when in reality, they are sitting right in front of everyone's eyes. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton has the potential to be the star Georgia needs in these final games.

Bulldog Nation already knows all about the uber-talented freshman from Calabasas, but the rest of the college world isn’t familiar with him. While Burton has made plays this year in the Bulldogs offense, he hasn’t reached star status yet. It isn't a stretch to believe that with an injury-riddled receiver corps, including George Pickens, who commands double coverage, Burton can put his name in the headlines for the Bulldogs.

Burton has caught 10 passes this season, an average of just under two per game. The self-nicknamed “DB Assassin” has fared well against SEC competition in his freshman year. But his talent level is so high that he is capable now of becoming a national receiver.

Burton never seems to get up to a full sprint, instead gliding down the field and smoothly transitioning from outside corner to safety to touchdown. His speed is deceptive. However, when watching Burton run a route, what jumps off the screen is his intensity.

Burton attacks a corner so violently at his break that it often leaves the defender yards behind, chasing grass to catch up. Turn on some of his senior season highlights and find a defender within five yards. Can't be done.

The body control he possesses at such a young age is also impressive. He remains perfectly balanced when going for catches along the sideline and can contort his body to haul in any pass he wants to. This skill set makes him extremely dangerous in the screen game for the Bulldogs offense, a role he already played this season. His ability to transition from catching to running through a hole while maintaining elusiveness is unparalleled by any other player on the roster aside from wide receiver Kearis Jackson. 

One player comparison jumps to mind for Burton: Odell Beckham Jr. Both can turn short yardage into explosive plays, have ridiculous body control and possess the graceful speed to take the top off defenses.

Moving forward, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the quarterback situation for Georgia. The only concrete information available now is that Stetson Bennett, D’Wan Mathis, J.T. Daniels or Carson Beck taking snaps. Contrary to what most people on social media would have anyone believe, the reality is that each of these options brings certain limitations. Strong playmakers are needed in order to compensate for that, and Burton has a real possibility of becoming the best weapon in this Dawgs offense.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Study: Is JT Daniels As Advertised?

JT Daniels is a name that everyone wants to talk about in the Georgia fan base, but is he as advertised? We take a look at the film to answer.

Kobe Wharton

Beachdawg

Kirby Smart's Key Words in Georgia's Quarterback Battle

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has fielded a lot of questions recently about the team's quarterback situation.

Kyle Funderburk

Kirby Smart Slander Needs to Be Tabled

Georgia Football fans need to take a breather and table the Kirby Smart slander.

Alex Bavosa

Bery53

Three Former UGA Golfers Participating in the 2020 Masters Tournament

Along with Georgia football being played this Saturday, Georgia fans will also have the opportunity to root for three former UGA golfers in the 2020 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National this weekend

Jonathan Williams

Could UGA Play In Snow for the First Time since 1912?

Georgia football's game with Missouri has been postponed to December 19 after a Missouri football player tested positive for COVID-19.

Kyle Funderburk

Kyle Funderburk

NBA Draft Landing Spots for Anthony Edwards

Here are the spots where Edwards and his team should be hoping to end up come draft night.

Evan Crowell

Six Games In, UGA is Still Searching for Offensive Identity

Through six games of the 2020 football season, Georgia's offense still hasn't figured out who they want to be.

Kobe Wharton

Evan Crowell

Bennett Day to Day, Does it Open Door for Mathis and Daniels?

Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett is day to day at this point with an AC sprain. Opening the door for a quarterback competition in Athens.

Kobe Wharton

brent.wilson

BREAKING: Georgia vs Missouri Postponed

Saturday November 14th's matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers has been postpned due to postive tests and contact tracing.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Tight End Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Tight end Kolby Wyatt has entered the transfer portal following the loss last Saturday to Florida.

Evan Crowell