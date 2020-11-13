Wide receivers George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jackson. Running back, Kendall Milton. What do those players have in common?

They are potential playmakers that are either out for the season or sidelined for an extended period, leaving an already questionable quarterback situation that much worse. A young quarterback’s best friend in the air is his tight end. Georgia’s tight-end unit is a young, inexperienced group that needs refinement. A strong running game helps. Georgia now has to lean almost solely on Zamir White after the Milton injury, which is never good for a running game. Having a strong defense is important. Georgia has that, but it didn’t help on the scoreboard against Alabama and Florida.

The final ingredients to success for a young quarterback is an elite playmaker. Someone they can get the ball to and trust to make a play no matter the situation. Georgia badly needs one to emerge in this offense.

The best part about breakout stars is they seem to reside in the shadows when in reality, they are sitting right in front of everyone's eyes. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton has the potential to be the star Georgia needs in these final games.

Bulldog Nation already knows all about the uber-talented freshman from Calabasas, but the rest of the college world isn’t familiar with him. While Burton has made plays this year in the Bulldogs offense, he hasn’t reached star status yet. It isn't a stretch to believe that with an injury-riddled receiver corps, including George Pickens, who commands double coverage, Burton can put his name in the headlines for the Bulldogs.

Burton has caught 10 passes this season, an average of just under two per game. The self-nicknamed “DB Assassin” has fared well against SEC competition in his freshman year. But his talent level is so high that he is capable now of becoming a national receiver.

Burton never seems to get up to a full sprint, instead gliding down the field and smoothly transitioning from outside corner to safety to touchdown. His speed is deceptive. However, when watching Burton run a route, what jumps off the screen is his intensity.

Burton attacks a corner so violently at his break that it often leaves the defender yards behind, chasing grass to catch up. Turn on some of his senior season highlights and find a defender within five yards. Can't be done.

The body control he possesses at such a young age is also impressive. He remains perfectly balanced when going for catches along the sideline and can contort his body to haul in any pass he wants to. This skill set makes him extremely dangerous in the screen game for the Bulldogs offense, a role he already played this season. His ability to transition from catching to running through a hole while maintaining elusiveness is unparalleled by any other player on the roster aside from wide receiver Kearis Jackson.

One player comparison jumps to mind for Burton: Odell Beckham Jr. Both can turn short yardage into explosive plays, have ridiculous body control and possess the graceful speed to take the top off defenses.

Moving forward, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the quarterback situation for Georgia. The only concrete information available now is that Stetson Bennett, D’Wan Mathis, J.T. Daniels or Carson Beck taking snaps. Contrary to what most people on social media would have anyone believe, the reality is that each of these options brings certain limitations. Strong playmakers are needed in order to compensate for that, and Burton has a real possibility of becoming the best weapon in this Dawgs offense.