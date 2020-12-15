Jermaine Johnson Expected to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Roster movement is common during the holiday season in the world of collegiate athletics, especially during the year of the pandemic in 2020. First, we saw Georgia tight end Kolby Wyatt enter the transfer portal months ago and subsequently offensive lineman Netori Johnson and wide receiver Makiya Tongue did the same.

On Monday, quarterback D’Wan Mathis announced his transfer to Temple. In addition, quarterback Jon Setter has announced he will be a graduate transfer.

Then, there was surprise Tuesday with word that Georgia pass rusher Jermaine Johnson is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, a fact that has been confirmed by Dawgs Daily on SI.com after first being reported by UGASports.com.

This comes as a bit of a shock to those around the Bulldogs community. Johnson appeared to be having a relatively productive season, tallying four sacks. His snap count seems to have been falling off slightly in recent weeks, and apparently he would prefer a bigger role at another university.

Johnson was an instrumental factor in why former Bulldogs edge rusher Brenton Cox transferred to the Florida Gators a few years ago. Aside from a disciplinary issue, Cox didn’t like his chances to get onto the field with both Johnson and Nolan Smith in the rotation. A few years later, it appears Johnson has the same feeling, as he will become a graduate transfer and try to make a big impact next season. It seems a pivotal factor in the decision is his obvious desire to find a way into the NFL, which many players aspire to. With even more front-seven contributors arriving in the class of 2021, his decision does make sense.

We can only send a wishes for the best of luck to Johnson in his future endeavors, and thank him for all he has done for the Georgia Bulldogs.