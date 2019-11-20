Jimbo Fisher Says Jake Fromm is Selfless, All He Does is Make The Right Decisions

With a name like Jimbo Fisher, you expect dynamite on the microphone. Well, the Aggie football coach does not disappoint during his press conferences. It's fifteen to twenty minutes of fast free-flowing thoughts from the West-Virginian.

He's given his one of a kind opinion on the Georgia Bulldogs as his team heads to Athens for an SEC crossover game for the first-ever between the two programs.

When asked about Jake Fromm, Fisher had nothing but complimentative things to say.

"The guy (Fromm) is selfless. He makes all the throws, all the runs. All he does is make the right decisions." - Jimbo Fisher

It's one of the first things people notice about Jake Fromm. When asked about a great play he made, he's more likely to deflect and talk about the great block a receiver made downfield to spring the play. When asked if the obvious bad snap was the center's fault, he's likely to say he needs to be better at catching the ball. It has always been a team-first mentality with Fromm, and it's glaringly apparent.

Fisher continued,

"He's as good as anybody in the country. Everybody always talks about 'Does he run? Can he throw? What're his numbers?' What you better ask is does the guy know how to win?" -Jimbo Fisher on Jake Fromm

QB, Jake Fromm makes a presnap adjustment against Auburn.

Fromm has certainly done his fair share of winning since taking over as the starter in Week 2 of 2017, at Notre Dame of all places. His 33 wins as a starter are second to only Jalen Hurts, who as a senior now has 37 following the comeback over Baylor.

Fisher had thoughts on the rest of the Georgia offense as well:

"Georgia's going to run the football. That's their identity and you better be able to match the physicality and their toughness. It'll be a tough challenge for our defense." - Jimbo Fisher

When talking about his team's chances to win the football game Saturday, Fisher replied, "We will have to play one heck of a football game to have a chance to compete with them and play."