Joe Burrow Says That Georgia Defense Is Going to Be a Tall Task

Joe Burrow is having a record-breaking season for the LSU Tigers and is currently a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. According to VegasInsider.com his odds to win are set at -3000.

Burrow has accounted for 284 points on the season. For comparison, the Georiga Bulldogs have scored 395 points total this season.

Today he talked with the media in a teleconference call and spoke about the Georgia defense and the challenges that they present.

When asked what he's seen from the Georgia defense this year he responded:

"They're one of the top two or three defenses in the country, giving up like nine or ten points a game, something crazy like that. They're just a super solid defense all around. DBs are really good. They play sound in their scheme. You can tell they're coached very well. So it's going to be a tall task for us " - Joe Burrow

Burrow was then asked about last year's 36-16 victory in Baton Rouge:

"It was huge for us. We were coming off of our first loss of the year at Florida, and we were going into that game like, shoot, we've got to play Georgia again this week. It's not the easiest task. So we knew we had to win that game if we wanted to have a special season for the rest of the year. It just turned out that way. The crowd was great. They played a huge part. We're kind of going into enemy territory with this week, so it's going to -- they're going to want revenge on us, so we're going to have to be on our game for sure." - Joe Burrow

Burrow's LSU offense will certainly be put to the test this weekend. This is by far the best defense they've played all year in the Georgia Bulldogs.