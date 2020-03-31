BulldogMaven
Georgia Basketball: Joe Scott Expected to Become Head Coach At Air Force

Brent Wilson

Georgia basketball assistant coach, Joe Scott is expected to head elsewhere after nearly 2 years with the program by  Scott has previously held the head coach job at Air Force, Princeton, and Denver, and is now expected to take over again at Air Force. As first reported Joe Rothstein of CBS Sports

Scott was last the Air Force head coach between 2000-2004, where he undertook a program that had failed to have a winning record in 22 years and led them to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2004. Scott also won the MWC Coach of the Year honor in that same season.

Air Force is coming off of a 12-20 season before firing their former head coach, Dave Pilipovi

From 2007-16, Scott was head coach at Denver. He took over a program that ranked 335th (of 336) in the NCAA RPI prior to his arrival and went on to produce a school-record Division I 22 victories in 2012 and 2013. In 2012, Scott was a finalist for the Hugh Durham Award as the nation’s top mid-major head coach. In 2013, Denver shared the WAC regular-season title, earned an NIT bid and secured its first postseason win ever.

Joe Scott primarily contributed in constructing plays during his time at Georgia. He's an "Xs and Os" coach if you will. In fact, Scott was listed as one of the nation's Top-20 "Xs and Os" coaches in 2013. 

While Scott's abilities may be leaving, expect for Georgia to retain the uptempo pace and minimal changes to the offense.

