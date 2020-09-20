Georgia football defensive lineman, Jordan Davis, has been known for the way he dominates on the line of scrimmage and his ability to move anybody that is in his way. Davis stands at 6 foot 6 inches and 330 pounds and an SEC Inside feature that showed Georgia at practice showed Kirby Smart revealing that mountain of a man got all the way up to 18 mph of speed at one point.

Yes, Davis could have been given a speeding ticket in some neighborhoods moving at that speed.

Davis has shown in games how much force he exudes when he battles in the trenches and now you add 18 mph to the equation and the situation becomes even more frightening for offenses. As if a quarterback didn't have to worry enough about a 330-pound man coming after them, now they have to worry about a 330-pound man that can run up to 18 mph coming after them.

Just to put Davis' speed into comparison, former running back D'Andre Swift was clocked at 21.8 mph at one point last season. Former wide receiver Mecole Hardman who is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL topped out at 23 mph on a treadmill last season. Swift is 5 foot 9 inches and 212 pounds and Hardman is 5 foot 10 inches and 187 pounds. Essentially that point that I am trying to make here is that it should almost be physically impossible for Jordan Davis to reach 18 mph of speed.

If there is ever a situation where a quarterback is scrambling and Davis is crashing in to make the tackle I would strongly advise for the quarterback to just live to fight another down. Because it is one thing for a person of Davis' size to move that fast but imagine trying to stop someone that large moving that fast. Who knows, maybe next week Monken will start drawing up some plays to get the speed demon, Jordan Davis, out in space to let him do his thing.

