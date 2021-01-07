Jordan Davis Will Return to Georgia

Jordan Davis has made his decision. He will return to the University of Georgia for the 2021 season according to his social media feeds Thursday.

In a statement released Thursday, Davis said:

"I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for how much they have influenced my life in a positive way. Also, I want to thank dawgnation, the redcoat band, and my classmates for making my college experience unforgettable. The NFL is a career goal, but it will have to wait another year. We have some unfinished business. Georgia is my home. I'm not going anywhere. Let's run it back one more time. #RevengeTour"

Davis arrived at Georgia as an unheralded recruit that went under the radar during his high-school days. He played at Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina and upon arrival at Georgia’s campus began turning heads. He played well enough to earn time in 11 games as a true freshman, starting one of the best run defense careers that has ever seen at Georgia.

Davis was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team, in addition to being named to the Coaches All-SEC freshman team. By the end of the season, he had four starts under his belt and was a pivotal player for the defensive line.

In his sophomore year, Davis took another step forward, starting eight of the 14 games he played. He was the recipient of the defensive “Up Front” Award at Georgia’s end-of-season banquet and was the primary run defender once again. He totaled 2.5 sacks for the year and was one of the best underclassman defensive lineman across college football.

This season he was forced to miss three games due to injury, but made his presence felt when he did play. He started the seven contests that he was active for and was all over the field in each of them. He was doing everything the team asked of him, whether it was getting out in space sideline-to-sideline, clogging the middle of the field, rushing the passer, and even blocking kicks. Davis was named to the preseason All-SEC first team and if he had not missed three games he likely would have made the end-of-season list.