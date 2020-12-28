What Would Jordan Davis's Return Mean for UGA?

Junior nose tackle, Jordan Davis is in the middle of deciding whether or not he will ultimately declare for the NFL Draft. Here's what's at stake for Georgia.

Anytime you play the type of hybrid odd front defense that Georgia plays, you're going to need massive men like defensive tackle, Jordan Davis. In fact, head coach Kirby Smart went as far as to say if he had three Jordan Davis's he'd be one happy camper.

So, when a player like Davis — who's manned the interior of Georgia's defensive line for the better part of three seasons — is in the midst of an NFL Decision, the future of your defense is at stake.

Let's start with the draft feedback that we know about Davis.

Jordan Davis Draft Grade

It's an extremely thin defensive tackle class in the 2021 NFL Draft. So, even if Jordan were sitting third or fourth on NFL Team's big board heading into the draft, they could find themselves having to take a chance with Davis much earlier than anticipated. According to the NFL evaluators we've spoken to, Davis as of now would be slotted as a 2nd to 3rd round draft pick.

However, sources close to the Georgia program have indicated that if Davis does declare, he will "turn heads" at the NFL Combine with testing numbers that are uncommon for a 6'6, 340-pound man. A great testing day at the NFL Combine could easily launch him into the bottom of the first round.

Why Return?

So, with a rather above average NFL Draft grade, the question becomes why should he return to Georgia? Well, Davis' relentless rehab from his elbow injury to finish out the 2020 season tells you everything you need to know.

He fought back, kept himself in peak physical conditioning despite the injury, and got back onto the field against Missouri. He's a young man that loves Georgia football. That's why he would return, it's that simple.

What Davis' Return Would Mean

Davis allows Georgia's linebackers to run as freely as they currently do, and with the loss of Monty Rice heading into next season, it sure would be beneficial to a young linebacker corps if they had one of the nation's best defensive tackles in front of them holding up the line of scrimmage and keeping them free to roam.

Davis plays a pivotal role in the run game, but perhaps a return for his fourth and final season at Georgia would bring with it a more developed pass-rushing attack from the big guy. He's got just 4.0 total sacks in his career and a major boost in that number could solidify a potential first-round grade in 2022.

Prediction

As of right now, we here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com believe that Davis does indeed return to Georgia for a fourth season.