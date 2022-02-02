BREAKING: Georgia Loses RB Commit Jordan James on Signing Day

Georgia lost a verbal commit on National signing day in Jordan James. James, who had verbally committed to Georgia back on March 29, 2021, made the decision to move forward with the Oregon Ducks

The move to Oregon is not that much of a surprise. Jordan James and Georgia had seemingly gone a bit cold over the past couple of months, with Georgia pursuing late-emerging running back Andrew Paul. James is a good running back, however, he might be a bit small in size compared to most backs that come to Georgia.

The loss of James for the 2022 recruiting class may not hurt all that much. Georgia still has a stacked running back room moving into the 2022 season even after losing Zamir White and James Cook to the NFL. The addition of Branson Robinson and the possible addition of Andrew Paul will add extra depth to the running back room in the coming year.

