SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk
Search

J.R. Reed Protected as a Practice Squad Member for Jaguars

Brent Wilson

As the NFL season nears, organizations will be faced to trim down the roster numbers all the way down to 53, with nearly 10 players on the practice squad. Of course, there won't be a preseason for un-drafted players to make a name for themselves. But, there will likely be a 'protected' practice squad to accommodate for frequent roster changes throughout the season.

JagsWire of USATodaySports lists J.R. Reed as one of seven candidates to be a part of the protected practice squad, also mentioning he may be good enough to make the final roster:

"J.R. Reed is another player who went undrafted but should’ve been a late-round selection. While playing for a Georgia Bulldogs defense that was one of the best in the country, Reed was a team leader who always found himself near the football making heady plays." 

That's nothing new to Georgia fans. A guy that fought his way from being a G5 athlete to a starting SEC safety that merely has to make smart plays to make that jump. Now, it looks like Reed is prepared to make a similar leap in the NFL in terms of roles.

Dawgs Daily reached out to Demetrius Harvey who covers the Jaguars for BigCatCountry.com of SB Nation. Harvey has been at Jaguars training camp all week and he's told us it appears Reed is running with the third and fourth group of safeties. He also mentioned that their safeties group down in Jacksonville is one of the thinnest groups they have, which bodes well for Reed. However, without preseason games, it looks like Reed will have to make the roster by impressing on special teams throughout practices. 

Essentially, Reed has the talent to be on the final roster for the Jaguars, but the team just might not be ready to give up on the development of a couple of guys who have been in the system longer than him. That includes safety Daniel Thomas from Auburn whom they drafted in the fifth round in this year's NFL Draft.

God forbid an injury or a positive COVID test in the secondary, J.R. Reed may be one of the first names the team would look to in that situation. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Georgia QB, JT Daniels Cleared

Georgia's transfer quarterback, JT Daniels has been cleared to return to full speed practice, sources have confirmed.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Georgia Recruiting 2022 Offensive Breakdown - Wide Receiver

As September 1st approaches, coaches will be able to contact 2022 prospects, we take a look at names to know at the wide receiver positions for Georgia.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Ranking The Opponents in 2020 for Georgia Football

With the SEC going with conference only format, it's going to be a physical demand on players. Today, we rank the opponents on the schedule in 2020.

Brooks Austin

"He Could Develop Into a First-Round Pick"

Kirby Smart has done a great job at producing NFL talent and this class will be no different. Here are the top NFL prospects according to Pro Football Network.

Jonathan Williams

by

Brooks Austin

Kearis Jackson: A Leader and X-Factor In 2020 for Georgia

Georgia has and a young receiving core in 2020. Kearis Jackson is being looked to for leadership and now that he's healthy he could be an X-Factor.

BGilmer18

by

Jonathan Williams

Kirby Smart and Matt Stafford's Family Donate 500K to Social Justice Program

Former Georgia QB, Matthew Stafford and current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart have donated 500K to the new Social Justice Program at UGA.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

What is Georgia going to do with all of these quarterbacks?

Georgia football is loaded at quarterback with four potential starters on the roster, and two more possibly on the way in the next two recruiting classes.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Spyder2Y

Georgia Freshman, Kelee Ringo Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Georgia five-star freshman, Kelee Ringo has undergone shoulder surgery according to sources close to the program. Will miss significant time.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Malcolm Johnson Jr Has Made His College Decision

Malcolm Johnson Jr is the fastest player in the 2021 cycle, and he has made his college commitment. He will attend Auburn University.

Brooks Austin

NCAA President Mark Emmert Says No Fall NCAA Championships, Except for CFP

There you have it, there will be no fall championships in the NCAA this year following the cancellation of fall sports in the Big 10 and Pac-12

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101