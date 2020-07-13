DawgsDaily
JT Daniels wins appeal, Will be available for 2020 Georgia Football Season

Brooks Austin

JT Daniels will be immediately available for the 2020 football season. He has won his approval for eligibility from the NCAA and will continue competing for the starting job this fall. 

So, what does he bring to the table?

After earning the starting job and playing 11 games as a true freshman at USC, he threw for 2,887 yards on 60.7%, with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Daniels then suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening game of his sophomore season for the Trojans. Late in the second quarter, he went down with what USC head coach Clay Helton later described as an ACL and meniscus injury. At the point of his injury, Daniels was 25 of 34 for 215 yards and a touchdown.

Now, he's on his way to Athens after 12 career games in Los Angeles. So, just what does he bring to the QB room?

For one thing, Daniels has one of the quickest releases you'll find in a quarterback, especially one that's 6' 3" and 215 pounds. He's by no means a dual-threat, but he's also far from the statuesque pro-style quarterback of yesteryear.

Daniels is the definition of a freelancer at the quarterback position. One play you may see him go through his full progression, reading the entire field before coming back to the No. 1 read. And the next play you may see him scramble and dump a shovel pass off to the back. 

He's impressed thoroughly since arriving on campus. The arm talent has been something that everyone Dawgs Daily has spoken to says is as advertised. He's even learning the playbook pretty quickly as well. Which seeing as it's an NFL system, it's rather complex as well. 

