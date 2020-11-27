Could Daniels Leave After One Season?

As crazy as it sounds, it took one start at the University of Georgia for quarterback JT Daniels to vault into the first-round discussion for the upcoming NFL Draft. Chris Trapasso released his latest mock draft for CBS Sports and had the Chicago Bears potentially selecting Daniels with 16th overall pick.

It took only 38 pass attempts, 401 yards and four scores for the discussion to begin. Could Daniels actually be a four-and-done player? As in, four games for the Georgia Bulldogs, then off to the NFL.

Daniels doesn't have much of a sample size at this point, but he's shown flashes of sheer brilliance. He's played 13 games at this point, and his most recent start displayed what he can be. He can drive the ball down the field, move quickly through reads and he's extremely confident.

Like many other young players, Daniels came to Georgia with aspirations of going to the NFL. However, first-round discussions after just one game in 2020 seems a bit outlandish no matter how talented he is

Here's what Trapasso wrote:

"Another swing at the quarterback position for the Bears. Daniels is a top talent with a strong arm, rapid release and accuracy to all levels of the field. And if he continues to play like he did in his Georgia debut, there will be first-round buzz for him."

Could this really happen to Georgia?

They finally find their quarterback six games into the 2020 season and he's only in a Bulldogs uniform for a handful of games before he's off to the NFL? Sounds about right on some levels.

If this mock holds true, Daniels would be the first Georgia quarterback to be selected in the first round since Matthew Stafford was the No. 1 overall piby the Detroit Lions in the 2009 NFL Draft.

