SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Could Daniels Leave After One Season?

Brooks Austin

As crazy as it sounds, it took one start at the University of Georgia for quarterback JT Daniels to vault into the first-round discussion for the upcoming NFL Draft. Chris Trapasso released his latest mock draft for CBS Sports and had the Chicago Bears potentially selecting Daniels with 16th overall pick.

It took only 38 pass attempts, 401 yards and four scores for the discussion to begin. Could Daniels actually be a four-and-done player? As in, four games for the Georgia Bulldogs, then off to the NFL. 

Daniels doesn't have much of a sample size at this point, but he's shown flashes of sheer brilliance. He's played 13 games at this point, and his most recent start displayed what he can be. He can drive the ball down the field, move quickly through reads and he's extremely confident. 

Like many other young players, Daniels came to Georgia with aspirations of going to the NFL. However, first-round discussions after just one game in 2020 seems a bit outlandish no matter how talented he is 

Here's what Trapasso wrote:

"Another swing at the quarterback position for the Bears. Daniels is a top talent with a strong arm, rapid release and accuracy to all levels of the field. And if he continues to play like he did in his Georgia debut, there will be first-round buzz for him."

Could this really happen to Georgia? 

They finally find their quarterback six games into the 2020 season and he's only in a Bulldogs uniform for a handful of games before he's off to the NFL? Sounds about right on some levels. 

If this mock holds true, Daniels would be the first Georgia quarterback to be selected in the first round since Matthew Stafford was the No. 1 overall piby the Detroit Lions in the 2009 NFL Draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eleven Georgia Commits Named SI All-American Candidates

SIAA revealed the top 250 candidates that will remain under consideration to be named to the next Sports Illustrated All-American team for the class of 2021.

Alex Bavosa

Georgia at No. 9 in CFP Rankings "An Absolute Joke"

The initial College Football Playoff Rankings were released Tuesday night, with Georgia coming in at No. 9. One analyst call it "an absolute joke."

Kobe Wharton

by

Kjw231

Things Georgia is Thankful for in 2020

Thanksgiving is here, so now is a good time to recognize everything Georgia football is thankful for this year.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Defensive Players to Watch vs. South Carolina

Expect Georgia football's defense to perform at its typical level this week against a South Carolina team that is missing its best offensive weapon.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs. South Carolina

Georgia football travels to South Carolina Saturday with a world of confidence on offense after the spectacular debut of quarterback JT Daniels.

Kyle Funderburk

JT Daniels Named Maxwell Player of the Week

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been named the Maxwell Player of the Week for his performance against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Evan Crowell

CFP Rankings: Georgia No. 9

The inaugural College Football Playoff Rankings have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs are sitting at No. 9.

Evan Crowell

What's the Problem with Georgia's Defense?

After allowing Mississippi State to have its best offensive performance of the season, it begs the question: What's happened to the Georgia defense?

Kobe Wharton

by

Evan Crowell

Where did the Run Game Go?

Following just eight rushing yards against Mississippi State, the question needs to be asked, where did Georgia's run game go?

Kobe Wharton

Overreactions from Georgia's One-Score Win Over Mississippi State

Georgia barely scraped past Mississippi State Saturday night with a 31-24 victory. The Bulldogs needed a near-perfect fourth quarter to escape with a win

Kyle Funderburk

by

Evan Crowell