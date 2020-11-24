JT Daniels Named Maxwell Player of the Week

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been raking in national awards this week following his performance against Mississippi State. He was just named the Maxwell Award for National Player of the week. In addition, he also earned Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week, Manning Award Stars Player of the Week, and the Davey O’Brien Player of the Week.

As recently as two weeks ago, these awards were wishful thinking for Georgia fans, as the quarterback play has been less than stellar this year. That narrative has completely flipped in the days following Daniels’ clinic vs. Mississippi State. He became the first Georgia quarterback since Aaron Murray to throw for 400 yards in a game. He also tossed four touchdowns in his first start for the team, something no other player has done for Georgia in their 125-year program history.

It is nice to see Daniels rewarded nationally for his efforts, but it is now time to look onward towards South Carolina. This quarterback competition always seemed to be set up in milestones. Daniels leapfrogged a few of these, and it seems he is no longer competing with the others in the room. However, he is competing with a high school senior from Bogart, Georgia.

Many were looking forward to the arrival of Brock Vandagriff who is the No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2021 class according to SI All American. Some assumed he had a great chance at winning the starting job in 2021. But after Daniels’ performance last Saturday, 2021 could be a year of development for Vandagriff. In the aftermath of the game, it was noted that his performance was not the end all be all. There is a possibility that Daniels comes back down to Earth, and this still winds up being Vandagriff’s job.

However, if Daniels can stack together an impressive finish to this season then the job isn’t as cut and dry as it once was. This Saturday, the task continues when the Bulldogs face the South Carolina Gamecocks under the lights in another night game on the SEC Network.