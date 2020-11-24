SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

JT Daniels Named Maxwell Player of the Week

Evan Crowell

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has been raking in national awards this week following his performance against Mississippi State. He was just named the Maxwell Award for National Player of the week. In addition, he also earned Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week, Manning Award Stars Player of the Week, and the Davey O’Brien Player of the Week.

As recently as two weeks ago, these awards were wishful thinking for Georgia fans, as the quarterback play has been less than stellar this year. That narrative has completely flipped in the days following Daniels’ clinic vs. Mississippi State. He became the first Georgia quarterback since Aaron Murray to throw for 400 yards in a game. He also tossed four touchdowns in his first start for the team, something no other player has done for Georgia in their 125-year program history.

It is nice to see Daniels rewarded nationally for his efforts, but it is now time to look onward towards South Carolina. This quarterback competition always seemed to be set up in milestones. Daniels leapfrogged a few of these, and it seems he is no longer competing with the others in the room. However, he is competing with a high school senior from Bogart, Georgia.

Many were looking forward to the arrival of Brock Vandagriff who is the No. 2 overall quarterback in the 2021 class according to SI All American. Some assumed he had a great chance at winning the starting job in 2021. But after Daniels’ performance last Saturday, 2021 could be a year of development for Vandagriff. In the aftermath of the game, it was noted that his performance was not the end all be all. There is a possibility that Daniels comes back down to Earth, and this still winds up being Vandagriff’s job.

However, if Daniels can stack together an impressive finish to this season then the job isn’t as cut and dry as it once was. This Saturday, the task continues when the Bulldogs face the South Carolina Gamecocks under the lights in another night game on the SEC Network.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's the Problem with Georgia's Defense?

After allowing Mississippi State to have its best offensive performance of the season, it begs the question: What's happened to the Georgia defense?

Kobe Wharton

by

Evan Crowell

Overreactions from Georgia's One-Score Win Over Mississippi State

Georgia barely scraped past Mississippi State Saturday night with a 31-24 victory. The Bulldogs needed a near-perfect fourth quarter to escape with a win

Kyle Funderburk

by

Evan Crowell

Wide Receiver Room Joyous and Explosive

Coming off a 401 yard passing performance, quarter JT Daniels has a joyous and explosive WR corps in his hands.

Evan Crowell

Georgia Seeks New Opponent for Sunday After Gardner-Webb Cancels

Georgia basketball is looking for a new opponent for Sunday after scheduled opponent Gardner-Webb cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 in its program.

Kyle Funderburk

WATCH: Kirby Smart's Press Conference, Updated Injury Report

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had his weekly Monday press conference and talked about JT Daniels plus the upcoming matchup with South Carolina

Alex Bavosa

Game Grades: Georgia vs. Mississippi State

Georgia defeated Mississippi State 31-24 on homecoming with a 401-yard performance by quarterback JT Daniels.

Kyle Funderburk

Jermaine Burton's Breakout Night

Those that have paid close attention to the Bulldogs offense this year, in addition to the recruitment of Burton last year, saw this coming.

Evan Crowell

Eye-Opening Debut from Daniels Aided by Monken

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels made his first career start for the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday night, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken helped him out.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

Now, THAT is a Debut from JT Daniels

Well, if there was ever a way to debut for the University of Georgia, quarterback JT Daniels just did it.

Brooks Austin

by

Evan Crowell

Georgia sticks at No. 13 in latest AP Poll

Georgia stays at No. 13 in the AP poll after 31-24 win over Mississippi State in Athens.

Evan Crowell