Which Juniors are Playing in Their Last College Season

Georgia football has always been an NFL factory, but the program has reached a new level since hiring Kirby Smart to head coach in 2016.

The Bulldogs are one of the few "NFL-lite" programs in the nation, pumping out pro-ready players at a rapid pace. 2021 is no exception and there are currently four Bulldogs on track to be NFL ready by the end of this season.

George Pickens - wide receiver

We've all known since his freshman year that George Pickens was a three-and-done player. He's one of the best receivers in college football today as a combination of a deep threat and a physical, mid-range possession receiver. Pickens can really do it all as a pass-catcher.

The only question is when Pickens will go in the 2022 NFL Draft. With the talented and confident JT Daniels throwing to him, Pickens has the chance to build a top 10 resume.

JT Daniels - quarterback

Speaking of Daniels, Georgia's quarterback has the tools to put together a historic season. No Georgia quarterback has ever exceeded 4,000 yards or 40 touchdowns, but Georgia has the offensive scheme and the receivers to allow Daniels to be the centerpiece of its offense.

That role, in SEC play, will no doubt earn the attention of NFL scouts looking for the next great pro quarterback. Daniels fits the mold physically with a strong arm, and mentally with a gun-slinger attitude.

Zamir White - RB

Zamir White shocked Georgia fans when he announced his return to the team for 2021. The redshirt junior isn't gaining any playing time but he'll still likely enter the season as the starter. White is the combination of speed and power that Georgia football running backs are known for.

One reason why White decided to return is the clear deficiencies in his game that would keep him from being a first or second-rounder. White has a tendency to bounce outside when he doesn't need to, and he sometimes struggles to find gaps between the tackles.

Nakobe Dean - LB

When the 2022 season ends, we'll be comparing Nakobe Dean's career arc to Roquan Smith's. Quiet freshmen year, show promise as a sophomore, and then become an elite linebacker as a junior.

Dean has what it takes to be an All-American and win an award or two in 2021. You don't see him do the wrong things on tape. He's relentless in pursuit, capable of running sideline-to-sideline and busting through any offensive line.