Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Justin Robinson

Blayne Gilmer

In the words of Mike Singletary, "I want winners!" That is exactly what Kirby Smart and Georgia football program are receiving in the now officially signed Justin Robinson. Justin is a 4-star wide receiver from McDonough, Georgia and is fresh off of winning his 3rd Straight GHSA State Championship with the Eagles Landing Christian Academy Chargers. 

Robinson is impressive - even before you see him play - with the measurables of standing 6'4" and weighing in at 210 pounds. Once the ball is kicked off and you immediately notice not only the athleticism and body control that he displays, but also a toughness. 

Toughness is an attribute that Kirby Smart looks for in his players at all positions and makes no bones about how Georgia is built upon a hard nosed and workmen like mentality. Justin Robinson fits right into this mold. 

In addition to special teams, Robinson played the safety position on defense for ELCA and this is where he made his biggest contribution in the State Championship this past Friday. Robinson is physical in how he plays the game in general and that style of play will lend itself useful to the grind that is the SEC.

The signing of a big bodied receiver of this caliber is crucial for the Dawgs. Kirby Smart was not shy about discussing how the position suffered from a lack of experience with Fromm losing his top 5 targets from 2018 and also a lack of depth due to a run of injuries and suspensions throughout the season. 

Robinson will go a long way toward solidifying the receiving core and he’ll gain invaluable experience as an early enrollee who will also participate in Sugar Bowl practice. Add all of these factors up and I would not be surprised to see Robinson contributing heavily in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to open the 2020 season versus Virginia.   

For further information on the latest from Early National Signing Day check out the live signing day thread at the top of our home page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

