Mecole Hardman Talks How Georgia Prepared him for the NFL

Brooks Austin

Upon arrival at Wednesday's workout, I expected to see Mecole Hardman be physically impressive. Of course, he still exceeded all expectations in terms of his speed and quickness. 

What I didn't expect to see is how much he poured into the young guys around him, constantly teaching and providing all of the knowledge he has acquired playing the game of football at the highest level. 

What I didn't expect to see is an NFL player walking through each and every rep prior to taking it, just to make sure his body knows exactly how the movements are supposed to be. 

What I didn't expect to see was just how much of a light to the people around him that Mecole Hardman is, a constant smile and source of energy during a rather hot day with an intense workout with wideouts coach TJ Brown. 

After the workout concluded, and Hardman took the young wide receivers to the hill to get some extra running in, he gave me a few minutes of his time to talk about his experience winning a Super Bowl and how his time at Georgia prepared him for the NFL.

On winning a Super Bowl year one: 

"It was a great experience. I mean, first year to win a Super Bowl? It's just something you've gotta be there to do it and be around. But it's definitely something I'm still thinking about, still enjoying the moment it was definitely a great feeling."

 Was that 2017 National Championship on your mind? 

"I don't know about an extra chip but definitely thinking about it like, 'Man, I've been in a big game like this before. I'm not trying to lose it again.' You know, especially being in it one time and you lose it and this time you're just like, I can't I don't want to happen again. So yeah, probably added motivation for sure."

On how Georgia prepared him for the NFL: 

"Just being prepared, you know, preparing your mind, your mindset, and knowing the physicality that the league presents, and the speed too. So, you know that the SEC is kind of like a mini NFL. So um, so definitely, definitely prepare you the right way. Plays wise, concepts, what to look forward to so Coach Smart bought a great program and what he brought in to teach everybody for sure."

On giving back that knowledge to younger players: 

"Yeah, cause I think when I was coming up I didn't have anything like that. Like I didn't get to train with people like myself or like you know anybody big to tell me things like, 'Hey do this, do that' I just kind of learn on my own and watch people and you know just took it and then went out in the field by myself like in the morning and at night just go out by myself and work on and just getting better at it you know? So anytime I get a chance to teach somebody something that I learned or that somebody taught me, I try to give back and you know, help them so they can get to the next level they already know what's going on."

On why a young player should choose Georgia: 

"Man, I don't see why not. I mean, especially if you from Georgia. You know to stay home and represent your state is a great thing, but just what Coach Smart and his coaching staff are bringing to the table you know? I think he got a great pedigree his great resume coming from Coach Saban and knowing what he knows and the championships that he's won and they've been a part of. He knows what it takes to win and he's definitely working hard and you know he's going to give you everything that you need in order to succeed you. So definitely I think Georgia's a great schoool not only on the field but like as far as education. It was a great education school great public school, great college town so everything about it I think is great you know. I bet you could say that about a lot of universities but like me, I'm biased so you know I'm definitely putting Georgia at the top so but overall it's a great school, education, football and other sports are great too."

