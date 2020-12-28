Kelee Ringo Could Debut in Peach Bowl

Cornerback Kelee Ringo is finally healthy after a shoulder injury and is looking at significant playing time with Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel opting-out.

Opt-outs have limited the total numbers in Georgia football's secondary, but true freshman Kelee Ringo may give the unit a much-needed boost.

Ringo, a former unanimous five-star cornerback prospect, had to redshirt the 2020 season after undergoing surgery for a shoulder injury. Recently, head coach Kirby Smart stated Ringo is finally healthy and is a part of the defensive gameplan for the upcoming Peach Bowl game against Cincinnati.

Ringo's opportunity to play comes from Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel opting-out of the Sugar Bowl. Tyson Campbell is Georgia's only regular corner who plans on playing. Ameer Speed is next on the depth chart behind Stokes, but he may feel pressure from Ringo over the course of the week.

Ringo exemplifies what the modern cornerback ideally looks like. He stands at 6-2 with a lean 205 lbs. frame. He was expected to play as a rotational defensive back this season before his injury. Ringo remains a part of Georgia’s long term plan in the defensive backfield, and getting game reps will prove invaluable for next season.

Ringo playing in the Peach Bowl is especially valuable considering Georgia opens the 2021 season against Clemson. The coaching staff certainly doesn't want to throw Ringo into the fire against one of the nations' premier programs. Cincinnati is the perfect primer for Ringo as a college football cornerback.

It's an eerily similar circumstance as to what Tyson Campbell experienced during his freshman year. The Sugar Bowl against Texas was Campbell's first opportunity for real playing time thanks to DeAndre Baker opting out. Campbell entered Georgia as the Nation's No. 2 ranked corner and showed signs of greatness as a freshman.

Besides his shoulder injury, 2020 was still a tumultuous year for Ringo. His mother was diagnosed with cancer, although she went through her chemotherapy treatment and has since been declared cancer-free. Playing in the Peach Bowl could be the start of a much better year for Ringo.