Skip to main content

Kenny McIntosh has Finally Earned his Moment in the Spotlight

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh has finally earned his role of being the lead back for the Bulldogs after lots of time and patience.

In today's world of college football, a player waiting more than three seasons to earn their starting spot at their position is very uncommon. With access to things like the transfer portal and even the introduction of NIL deals, movement amongst players has become a very common sight. However, that hasn't been the case for running back Kenny McIntosh, who will finally have the right of being the Bulldog's lead back this season after waiting for three seasons. 

One of the first schools that come to mind when thinking about high-value production at running back, Georgia is often at the top of the list. The Bulldogs are a well-oiled machine when it comes to producing running backs and McIntosh looks to be the next man up.

McIntosh was a part of Georgia's 2019 recruiting class and his immense talent was quickly recognized during the early portion of his career. Despite that, it was also known that it was probably going to take some time before McIntosh reached the point of being an every-down back for the Bulldogs. 

Upon his arrival in Athens, Georgia's roster, as per usual, was flooded with talented running backs. Names like D'Andre Swift, Brian Herrien, Zamir White, and James Cook all stood ahead of McIntosh on the depth chart, but it never phased the young Ft. Lauderdale native. Instead, he took advantage of the opportunities given to him on the field and slowly worked his way into a more meaningful role for the next three years. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now going into his fourth season, McIntosh has finally reached the top of the depth chart. While most of his value resides in his ability on the ground, he has also proven to be a very valuable asset in the passing game. Over the last three years, McIntosh has accumulated 753 rushing yards, 356 receiving yards, and 9 total touchdowns, one of them coming from a pass in which he threw an 18-yard touchdown to Adonai Mitchell in the Orange Bowl. 

While it hasn't been the easiest of paths for McIntosh to get where he is today, his patience and choice to stick with the grind will finally pay off this season. There is a long list of great running backs to come through the Georgia football program, and McIntosh has earned his right to be next in line. 

220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_2637-X4
News

REPORT: George Pickens to Take Visit With First Round Team

By Harrison Reno17 hours ago
USATSI_18020035
News

How to Watch Masters; Dawgs on the Course

By Brooks Austin20 hours ago
220402_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0344-X4
News

Kirby Highlights Young and Talented Linebacker Corps

By Brooks Austin20 hours ago
220110_AJW_FB_NCG_06135-X4
News

Smart Raises The Big Question For Jalen Carter

By Harrison Reno22 hours ago
220402_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0112-X4
News

Ladd McConkey Gunning For Z-Receiver Spot After Breakout Season

By Harrison RenoApr 6, 2022
220402_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0376-X4
News

Smart Says Stetson Bennett is Playing His "Best Football"

By Harrison RenoApr 5, 2022
220401_mlm_fb_practice_0126-X4
News

LOOK: Georgia Passes Mid-Way Point of Spring Practice

By Harrison RenoApr 5, 2022
220317_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0223-L
News

Three Questions Left to Be Answered This Spring for Georgia

By Brooks AustinApr 5, 2022