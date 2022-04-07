In today's world of college football, a player waiting more than three seasons to earn their starting spot at their position is very uncommon. With access to things like the transfer portal and even the introduction of NIL deals, movement amongst players has become a very common sight. However, that hasn't been the case for running back Kenny McIntosh, who will finally have the right of being the Bulldog's lead back this season after waiting for three seasons.

One of the first schools that come to mind when thinking about high-value production at running back, Georgia is often at the top of the list. The Bulldogs are a well-oiled machine when it comes to producing running backs and McIntosh looks to be the next man up.

McIntosh was a part of Georgia's 2019 recruiting class and his immense talent was quickly recognized during the early portion of his career. Despite that, it was also known that it was probably going to take some time before McIntosh reached the point of being an every-down back for the Bulldogs.

Upon his arrival in Athens, Georgia's roster, as per usual, was flooded with talented running backs. Names like D'Andre Swift, Brian Herrien, Zamir White, and James Cook all stood ahead of McIntosh on the depth chart, but it never phased the young Ft. Lauderdale native. Instead, he took advantage of the opportunities given to him on the field and slowly worked his way into a more meaningful role for the next three years.

Now going into his fourth season, McIntosh has finally reached the top of the depth chart. While most of his value resides in his ability on the ground, he has also proven to be a very valuable asset in the passing game. Over the last three years, McIntosh has accumulated 753 rushing yards, 356 receiving yards, and 9 total touchdowns, one of them coming from a pass in which he threw an 18-yard touchdown to Adonai Mitchell in the Orange Bowl.

While it hasn't been the easiest of paths for McIntosh to get where he is today, his patience and choice to stick with the grind will finally pay off this season. There is a long list of great running backs to come through the Georgia football program, and McIntosh has earned his right to be next in line.