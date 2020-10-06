SI.com
The Key Matchup Between Tennessee and Georgia

Brooks Austin

Despite the game of college football moving more towards spread offenses and throwing based offenses, the game is still won along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball more often than not.

That is no more true anywhere in college football than in the SEC. The SEC is a conference whose identity is still entrenched in physicality and winning the line of scrimmage. Saturday's matchup between Tennessee and Georgia might be the most obvious example of that fact this season.

"When you look at a defensive line and an offensive line, I really believe that’s where the game starts because there’s nothing easier than being able…if you can run the ball, it makes the game easier. And when you can’t run the ball, it makes the game difficult. That’s all based on your offensive line and their defensive line." - Kirby Smart

The battle between Georgia's defensive front seven and the offensive line coming to town from Tennessee will be the deciding factor on Saturday.

Tennessee has rotated nine offensive linemen throughout the season so far. Cade Mays, Wanya Morris, Darnell Wright, Brandon Kennedy, Trey Smith, Jerome Carvin, K’Rojhn Calbert, Javontez Spraggins, and Jahmir Johnson will all receive playing time on Saturday. They are all experienced and starter-quality offensive linemen in the SEC.

Kirby Smart seems to believe that this is Georgia's biggest test up front by far.

"We have an experienced defensive line. I think they played hard, played physical, and that is what we want to do. They haven’t faced a unit as a group, and a group of backs. A combination of really good backs, experienced quarterback, and a very experienced offensive line, this is by far the biggest test.”

As for Georgia's defensive front, they are just as deep and talented if not more. They rotate bodies to remain fresh, though they haven't been asked to play a four-quarter football game just yet, and they certainly haven't faced an offensive unit that can run the football with the level of physicality that Tennessee has displayed.

Tennessee has rushed for 355 yards on 84 attempts on the season and six rushing touchdowns. An average of 42 rushing attempts per game is an evident dedication to running the football, and for a good reason. They have successfully moved the football on the ground over the first two games, but they haven't seen a defense like this.

Over the last 16 games, Georgia has allowed a staggering 77.36 yards per game on the ground, including just 70 rushing yards allowed a year ago against Tennessee, and that was without Jordan Davis for the overwhelming majority of the game.

If Tennessee can effectively run the football against Georgia, they will drastically increase their chances to win on Saturday.

