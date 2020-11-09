Football games are won and lost in various ways, but one surefire way to beat your opponent is to beat them on third downs. Georgia wasn't able to stay close with Florida on third down, and it completely shifted the tone of the game Saturday. The discrepancy between the two was startling, and the final third-down numbers weren't even close. Let's take a closer look at Georgia's third-down statistics and what the numbers have translated to.

Georgia: 6/20 third-down conversions

Arkansas: 3/14 on third-down conversions

Result: Bulldogs Win, 37-10

Georgia: 9/14 third-down conversions

Auburn: 6/15 on third-down conversions

Result: Bulldogs Win, 27-6

Georgia: 8/16 third-down conversions

Tennessee:4/17 on third down conversions

Result: Bulldogs Win, 44-21

Georgia: 7/16 third-down conversions

Alabama: 6/11 on third-down conversions

Result: Crimson Tide Win, 41-24

Georgia: 5/9 third-down conversions

Kentucky: 7/16 on third-down conversions

Result: Bulldogs Win, 14-3

Georgia: 2/13 third-down conversions

Florida: 7/16 on third-down conversions

Result: Gators Win, 44-28

It couldn't be more apparent than that. In every game Georgia has played this season, the team with the better third-down efficiency has won the game. That isn't true for just the Bulldogs. In any football game at any level, the team that has the advantage on third down typically wins the game. The stat itself shows which team had players step up in big moments and make plays when the team needed it most, which is the sport's ultimate goal.

In addition, the team that avoids third down the most often wins the game. The more tough scenarios a team faces, the harder it becomes to win the game. Success on early downs is pivotal, which makes what Florida did Saturday all the more impressive. They faced more third downs, but converted at a much higher clip. This, in turn, sustained drives and led to an onslaught of touchdowns.

Looking at the two powerhouse teams Georgia has faced this year, the numbers aren't even close. Alabama converted over 50 percent of their third downs against the Georgia defense. Saturday, the Gators defense held the Bulldogs to a 15 percent third-down success rate. To contend with the nation's best, a team has to win on third down, and so far, this year the Dawgs have yet to do that.

The third-down conversions even tell the story of the home and road games this year.

Bulldogs at home: 57 percent third-down success rate, opposing offenses 36 percent third-down success rate.

Record: 2-0

Bulldogs on the road: 35 percent third-down success rate, opposing offenses 49 percent third-down success rate.

Record: 2-2

A lot of these statistics are also a product of failures on early downs. For example, against Florida, the Bulldogs were 1-for-8 on third downs of dight-plus yards. Almost any college offense that isn't led by a quarterback named Joe Burrow is going to struggle with eight third-and-long scenarios.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken and his staff have to adjust better when playing the SEC's elite. It's understood that looks downfield were open and it can be good to check and see if they can be hit. But when a running play gains one yard on first down and an incomplete deep pass is attempted on second down, the chances of converting on third down isn't good. More creativity would have been welcome on early downs by getting the ball into playmakers' hands and letting them work; calling RPOs to make the defense react to you; trying more play-action shots on first down instead of second down.

The road to the playoffs is a tough one and insurmountable if Florida doesn't lose two games left on their remaining schedule. However, a team can only play with the hand that is dealt. Moving forward, expect to see Monken and Co. attack differently in order to set up third and manageable. Putting the offense in more favorable spots for the most important down will help it expand and in turn, makes them more dangerous.

On the defensive side, Georgia has had trouble adapting to teams on third down when traveling to their stadium. This is understandable, but can also be attributed to a rash of injuries. Playing Alabama and Florida on the road doesn't help those numbers.

If the Bulldogs want to contend for an SEC title and a playoff berth, the first step is to beat the opposition on third downs. At the end of the day, third-down success wins games.