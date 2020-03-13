Kirby Smart and Staff Members Likely Self Quarantine due to COVID-19

COVID-19 coronavirus continues to impact the world of sports as all sport-related activities in the SEC have been completely stopped until at least April 15th when the situation will be readdressed.

This time for this type of outbreak is never going to be conducive to anyone or thing's schedule. However, the University of Georgia and several other schools were in the midst of spring break this past week as COVID-19 has continued to spread throughout the United States.

Like the thousands of students that left the country for travel, according to a report from UGAWire, Kirby Smart and several of his staff members traveled for vacation last week as well, and due to the 14-day self-quarantine required for anyone who has left the country during spring break.

Radi Nabulsi of UGASports reported that all students and faculty received this policy on Thursday via email.

Based on photos posted on Mary Beth Smart's Instagram, it is believed that Kirby Smart and his family traveled to Costa Rica during their time off last week and he wasn't the only staff member, or player for that matter, to have left the country during the break.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Athens and students aren't set to until March 29th as was released in yesterday's statement from the Board of Regents, Teresa MacCartney:

"Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020. At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. For students who are unable to leave campus, please establish a mechanism to safely accommodate those students on campus."

There hasn't been an announcement or further information on whether or not spring practice will be rescheduled following April 15th or whether or not they will even reschedule. As this story continues to develop, we will keep you updated.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.