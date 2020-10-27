SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Smart Evaluates Offensive Strengths, Weaknesses

Jonathan Williams

Georgia was on a steady climb with significant momentum heading into the game against Alabama. However, once the third quarter started, the Bulldogs ran into a brick wall. The good thing about taking a punch to the face as Georgia did against the Crimson Tide is it gives a team an honest look at the things that needs to be improved along with those that were done well.

Ultimately, the game was decided when Georgia failed to score in the second half, and against a team like Alabama that obviously doesn't cut it. Monday, head coach Kirby Smart talked about some of the strengths and weaknesses of the offense: 

“I think the best thing we do offensively is third-down execution, and being able to execute on third down and convert. That has been a point of emphasis for us in practices, to convert third downs, put together a good third-down plan, play-action passes—a lot of those shots and overs and different things off of the run game we have been able to hit."

The offense has converted 45.5 percent of its third downs, which is impressive considering the number of times the Bulldogs have have found themselves in third-and-long. Even against Alabama, Georgia still did a solid job by converting 44 percent.  Georgia's ability to run the ball played a big part in that, which is where Smart said the offense does well. 

Smart emphasized that a key aspect of the offense is being able to set up shots using play-action passes. To do that, a ground game  must be established so the defense bites on the run fake. Against the Tide, Georgia ran the ball 40 times for 145 yards averaging 4.8 yards per carry and they are at 3.96 for the season. That's a good way to help set up the play-action shots that Monken and the offense want to dial up. 

When he named the things the offense needs to improve on, Smart was clear on the two things where he wants to see improvement.

He said, "The more important thing for us to continue and improve on is the ability to run the ball inside and outside, to create balance and decision-making in terms of not turning the ball over.”

Stetson Bennett is not a quarterback that should be throwing the ball 40 times a game and it showed as he threw three interceptions against Alabama and those three turnovers were big factors in deciding the game. Having a new offensive coordinator and quarterback this year meant early struggles were expected. Helping fix those rough spots will be finding the right balance on offense and establishing a good rhythm for the talent to roll with for the rest of the season.  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Kirby Smart Discusses Jake Fromm's Impact on Stetson Bennett

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updates the status of the quarterback room through the bye week and discusses Jake Fromm's impact on Stetson Bennett.

Brent Wilson

by

dawgfan623

Coley vs Monken: How Have Things Changed?

Following the 2019 season, Kirby Smart hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken. How have the changes worked?

Brooks Austin

Georgia Freshmen That Could be Future Stars

Georgia football produced the top-ranked recruiting class of the 2020 cycle. Several signees have already made an impact on the field.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia vs. Kentucky Series History

Georgia football meets Kentucky for the 73rd time this Saturday. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 59-12-2 and haven't loss to the Wildcats since 2009.

Kyle Funderburk

Evaluating Georgia's Offensive Improvement Under Coordinator Todd Monken

Kirby Smart hired Todd Monken after Georgia's disappointing 2019 season on offense. The Bulldogs have shown improvement at this point in 2020.

Kyle Funderburk

What Kamari Lassiter Brings to Georgia

Kamari Lassiter became the 17th verbal commit in the 2021 class for the University of Georgia. So, what does the cornerback bring to Georgia?

Brooks Austin

Three Offensive Players Georgia Needs to Use More

Georgia football has looked better on offense, but there is room for improvement, such as getting the ball more consistently to some of its best players.

Kyle Funderburk

by

dawgfan623

BREAKING: Kamari Lassiter Makes College Decision

The University of Georgia has received its 17th verbal commitment of the 2021 recruiting class as Kamari Lassiter committed to play for the Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

Bulldogs Azeez Ojulari Says Georgia Humbled By Alabama

Azeez Ojulari is one of several leaders on defense side for the Georgia Bulldogs. Tuesday he talked to the media about being humbled by Alabama.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Needs to Find its Offensive Identity During the Off Week

Georgia enters a timely bye week after a 41-24 loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs have two weeks to correct the offensive issues that led to the loss.

Kyle Funderburk