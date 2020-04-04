Kirby Smart Details How Georgia Football Players are Getting Better

Kirby Smart joined Bulldogs Gameday on WSB-TV today and explained just how the Georgia Football program is getting better during this time where they are not allowed to be on campus.

Smart seemed optimistic and said that maybe he's even learned how to do things better, things that he probably should have been doing before.

Smart on dealing with more time at home:

"Yea, we are bonding, to say the least. Chuck, I don't know if I've ever had this much quality time. But you don't take that for granted. In the profession that I'm in, you don't get this kind of time and I don't know if I'll ever get it back. So, I'm trying to be as optimistic and positive as I can while I'm with my family."

Smart on creative ways that the coaching staff is adapting to the times:

"I don't know if creative, but definitely innovative technological ways that maybe coaches weren't comfortable with. And maybe you're finding a better way of doing something that you should have been doing all along. I can sit on a defensive meeting, listen in to an offensive meeting all while watching tape."

Smart is in contact with the rest of the conference and continuing to get updates from others around the league:

"Yeah the communication has been great. I know as coaches we are used to having control over everything. And there are things during this that we don't have control over and rightfully so. We want the medical experts to make the decisions on this. Just like spring sports getting their eligibility back. I thought that was a big decision that the NCAA came back with. I can only imagine having that Senior season taking away. So many of those athletes are getting that back, and I think those decisions are a little better off left out of the coach's hands."

How Georgia is preparing for the upcoming 2020 season:

"Two weeks ago we were literally doing no football. Our offensive staff comes in, Coach Monken is going through the offense, doing installation. They are putting things together and studying opponents. Doing things we would normally do over the summer when we don't have the players, we are doing those things now."

Smart on how he's challenging his players:

"We are asking and challenging our guys to be somewhere local, have a pen and paper, write things down. Really use this as a time to commit to their trade because you have so many hours during the week, this is a small piece when you talk about the time our kids have on their hands now. Take two hours out of seven days, and say we are going to dedicate this to knowledge and learning a trade."

Smart on what he's asking his players to do to get better: