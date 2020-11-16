Smart Updates Injury Report for Georgia

Within the first five minutes of Monday's press conference, Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart wasted no time addressing the quarteback situation. He said starting quarterback Stetson Bennett is still struggling with a shoulder injury sustained in the first quarter in the loss to Florida.

“Stetson is bouncing back. He is still dinged up a little bit, but he’s out there at practice every day doing all he can do. He is still limited a little bit, but he hasn’t done anything since Thursday, so in terms of the weekend, treatment and recovery and trying to get him into a position where he can play,” Kirby said in today’s presser.

Kirby also stated the quarterback competition will continue throughout practice this week, and a starter has not yet been named for Saturday.

As for the other players on the injury report, nothing has really progressed with them through last week, but Smart did announce that Safety Lewis Cine is finally out of concussion protocol and will be at practice this week.

Wide Receiver George Pickens, Running Back Kenny McIntosh, and Linebacker Monty Rice will continue to practice this week and are probable for Saturday.

Defensive Lineman Jordan Davis and Wide Receiver Arian Smith are still listed as questionable for Saturday. Kirby stated that they are “still in the same position as last week.”

Safety Richard LeCounte will miss another game this Saturday, as he is still recovering from a concussion, shoulder injury, and bruised ribs from a motorcycle accident on Halloween night.