Kirby Smart and Matt Stafford's Family Donate 500K to Social Justice Program

The University of Georgia has opened a new Social Justice Program on campus and Friday they received their first major donation from one of the program's greatest quarterbacks and their current head coach's family.

In a statement released from the school, the donation is discussed in detail:

"The University of Georgia Athletic Association has launched an ambitious program that seeks to implement strategic initiatives in the areas of diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice, according to an announcement Friday by UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity.

To fund the cost of the initiative in perpetuity, initial significant gifts totaling $500,000 have been made by former UGA quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly ($350,000) and current Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart and his wife Mary Beth ($150,000). these commitments are part of a larger gift made by both the Staffords and Smarts, the specifics of which will be forthcoming as they are finalized."

The statement included a quote from McGarity as well:

"The generosity of Matthew and Coach Smart allows the AThletic Association to implement strategic initiatives in diversity, inclusion, equity, and social justice. These gifts will help the athletic association educate, implement dynamic programming, and execute service opportunities to achieve our goals, those being to foster critical consciousness, cultural competence and further developing change within the Athletic Association and our greater community."

President Morehead also made a statement:

"I am grateful to Matthew Stafford and Coach Kirby Smart for their generous gifts to fund this important initiative and am excited about the opportunity the program presents for us to promote an inclusive culture among our student-athletes, coaches, and staff."

This comes during a time in which Coach Smart says "Players voices are being heard and rightfully so." He said Thursday in an interview with 680 the fan that he's never talked to a group of players more than he has during this time, growing closer and listening to his players.

