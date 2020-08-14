SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeRecruitingNewsPodcastsThe Dawg Walk
Search

Kirby Smart and Matt Stafford's Family Donate 500K to Social Justice Program

Brooks Austin

The University of Georgia has opened a new Social Justice Program on campus and Friday they received their first major donation from one of the program's greatest quarterbacks and their current head coach's family. 

In a statement released from the school, the donation is discussed in detail: 

"The University of Georgia Athletic Association has launched an ambitious program that seeks to implement strategic initiatives in the areas of diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice, according to an announcement Friday by UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity. 

To fund the cost of the initiative in perpetuity, initial significant gifts totaling $500,000 have been made by former UGA quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly ($350,000) and current Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart and his wife Mary Beth ($150,000). these commitments are part of a larger gift made by both the Staffords and Smarts, the specifics of which will be forthcoming as they are finalized."

The statement included a quote from McGarity as well: 

"The generosity of Matthew and Coach Smart allows the AThletic Association to implement strategic initiatives in diversity, inclusion, equity, and social justice. These gifts will help the athletic association educate, implement dynamic programming, and execute service opportunities to achieve our goals, those being to foster critical consciousness, cultural competence and further developing change within the Athletic Association and our greater community." 

President Morehead also made a statement: 

"I am grateful to Matthew Stafford and Coach Kirby Smart for their generous gifts to fund this important initiative and am excited about the opportunity the program presents for us to promote an inclusive culture among our student-athletes, coaches, and staff."

This comes during a time in which Coach Smart says "Players voices are being heard and rightfully so." He said Thursday in an interview with 680 the fan that he's never talked to a group of players more than he has during this time, growing closer and listening to his players. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams

Love to hear Coach Smart is taking care of his players and taking this time to connect with them and build a relationship with them and kudos to Stafford for giving back to the University.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What is Georgia going to do with all of these quarterbacks?

Georgia football is loaded at quarterback with four potential starters on the roster, and two more possibly on the way in the next two recruiting classes.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Freshman, Kelee Ringo Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Georgia five-star freshman, Kelee Ringo has undergone shoulder surgery according to sources close to the program. Will miss significant time.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Malcolm Johnson Jr Has Made His College Decision

Malcolm Johnson Jr is the fastest player in the 2021 cycle, and he has made his college commitment. He will attend Auburn University.

Brooks Austin

NCAA President Mark Emmert Says No Fall NCAA Championships, Except for CFP

There you have it, there will be no fall championships in the NCAA this year following the cancellation of fall sports in the Big 10 and Pac-12

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

UGA Taking Major Steps to Prevent COVID Outbreak, Protect College Football

The University of Georgia is set to begin in person classes August 20th, here's the measures they are taking to prevent an outbreak on campus.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

Georgia Recruiting 2022 Offensive Breakdown - Quarterback and RB

As September 1st approaches and coaches will then be able to directly contact 2022 prospects, we take a look at names to know at the QB and RB positions.

BGilmer18

by

AllThingsSports101

President Trump says "Let 'em Play" when asked about College Football

President Donald Trump was asked about whether or not college football should be played this season at his presser, and he says 'Let 'em Play'.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

Spring college football is a bad idea, it's a slap in the face and it isn't happening

The Big 10 and Pac 12 conferences elected to delay their seasons to the spring on Tuesday, while the SEC remains adamant about playing this fall.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

PAC 12 Follows Big Ten Lead, Postpones College Football Season to Spring

The PAC 12 has followed the Big Ten's Lead and has postponed their College Football season to Spring of 2021.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Which receivers are at the top of the new offensive scheme

Georgia football has a talented group of wide receivers led by superstar George Pickens and senior Demetris Robertson.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin