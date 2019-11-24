Bulldog
Kirby Smart Press Conference After Win Over Texas A&M

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart spoke to the media following the 19-13 win over the Texas A&M Aggies and addressed some of the points of concern moving forward for the Georgia Bulldogs. 

Kirby on fourth-quarter comebacks: 

"It's an inability to put people away. On both sides of the ball. You feel like you control the momentum and you should be ahead further, and you're not. We've got to a better job taking advantage of opportunities we felt that we had earlier. You can't do that and beat good football teams." - Kirby Smart

On defense

"I thought that we could have effected Mond better. We couldn't get fresh pass rushers in. We looked tired, and to be a great defense we can't have those kinds of break downs." - Kirby Smart

On failing to put A&M away

"We had a chance to put them away early. We missed a wheel route, and we missed the flea-flicker. We had a couple of misses where we felt guys missed protections upfront. And they did a good job. They have a third-down package that is really good."  - Kirby Smart

On Swift

"Love him. You talk about competitive nature. When D'Andre Swift wants the ball in the fourth quarter and he puts the team on his shoulders. He breaks three tackles to gain seven yards and makes one of his best career runs. That's one of the things that it says about this team when your back is up against the wall, and for the most part they've gotten the job done." - Kirby Smart 

On concern about Jake Fromm

"He made a few back-shoulder throws that were pretty special, hit Kearis, hit Tyler, hit George. Concern is not there. I want to get better. The kids want to get better. Everyone is always like 'Well, what's wrong with the offense' the offense stays aggressive and we mixed things up. But we are also on a stretch of really good defenses." - Kirby Smart 

On Lawrence Cager

"Yea we thought he was going to be able to go. He tried to practice all week. And it's one of those things where people are like 'Why don't you just shut him down?' Well, it's not like he can get fully healthy being shut down either. He's staying fresh in the offense, sometimes when you step away, you getaway. It's not his legs that are tired. He just couldn't go." - Kirby Smart 

On decision for an onside kick

"I didn't know we were going to run it, but we worked on it. And it was there, Rod made a perfect kick we just weren't able to come up with it. I'm one of those people that says, if it's there you do it." - Kirby Smart 

