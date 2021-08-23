Kirby: "He's What You Want in a Football Player"

Tight end Brock Bowers is positioned to have a big role on the team this year, and a few weeks ahead of kickoff head coach Kirby Smart had some positive things to say about the talented freshman.

Bowers is slated to have a big role in the season opener against Clemson. He projects as the No. 2 tight end this season, but starter Darnell Washington underwent surgery last week.

Under normal circumstances, LSU transfer Arik Gilbert would be able to fill those snaps, but at the moment, Gilbert is away from the team tending to personal issues.

That leaves Bowers and senior John Fitzpatrick as the tight ends for the biggest season opener for the Bulldogs in well over a decade.

Sources have been very positive when discussing Bowers in practices. His athleticism has stood out, and he looks to be fully acquainted to college life.

Smart was asked about Bowers and his expectations for the freshman this season:

“Brock has been a good player since he got here. You know he was probably limited some in the spring. He accelerated his learning. He’s competitive. He works his tail off every day. He’s a joy to be around. He’s what you want in a football player. We’ve got to find a way to use his skill set. He has no expectations from me. My expectations for him are to go out and lay it on the line and compete every day. He does that, so I think Brock is going to be a really good football player. We’re certainly happy to have him as part of our family, and were excited to see what he can do.”

Clemson’s defensive front will make the offense’s job a lot harder. Factor in that the Bulldogs are without several key skill players and you figure that offensive coordinator Todd Monken will have his hands full.

Bowers will provide both Monken and quarterback JT Daniels some relief. He can operate in-line or out of the slot, and his athleticism gives him an advantage against linebackers in coverage.

He isn't the answer, but Bowers is part of the solution. Ohio State’s tight ends gave Clemson problems in their semifinal game, and none of the Buckeye tight ends can hang with Bowers athletically.

The Georgia staff was already expecting Bowers to have a role this fall, but that has been fast-tracked. Except the California product to be counted on early and often against the No. 3 Tigers.

