Kirby Smart addressed the media headed into this weekend's matchup between Georgia and Arkansas up in Fayetteville. He gave an update on JT Daniels being potentially cleared by game time Saturday, what travel protocols are with COVID-19, what he expects out of George Pickens this season, and much more.

The fully transcribed press conference will be available shortly, but here are the highlights from Smart's presser:

Smart did not name a starting quarterback in today's press conference, as fully expected he will keeping that announcement private likely until game time on Saturday as well as the health of JT Daniels. Smart did say that Daniels has not received clearance from the medical staff but he does expect Daniels to be cleared prior to game time as he did last week when he spoke with the media.

As for former offensive line coach, now Arkansas's head coach, Sam Pittman, Smart said Pittman helped build the foundation that Georgia has laid in Athens. Many will remember Pittman was the first hire Smart made when he took the head coaching job at Georgia following years of being a defensive coordinator at Alabama. Pittman was responsible for building what has become known as the "Great Wall of Georgia."

As for preparations for the road environment in Fayetteville, there will be a limited amount of fans in attendance but they will be allowed to pump artificial noise into the stadium. Smart said they have practiced with the set noise limit leading up to the Arkansas game on Saturday.

*Press conference is a recording of the video provided by the University of Georgia at GeorgiaBulldogs.com

