Kirby Smart was in a much better mood today, and rightfully so, following a 27 to 6 victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night.

He addressed the media, the upcoming matchup with Tennessee, his thoughts on wearing a mask on the sideline, and the overall outlook prior to Saturday.

Highlights:

Smart opened his press conference with his thoughts on the amount of experience that Tennessee has on both sides of the football and his long-time relationship with Tennessee head coach, Jeremy Pruitt.

He then was asked about Cade Mays and said that he did not have any inclination that Mays would ultimately transfer and that he has always thought Cade was a physical player and did a good job for Georgia.

When asked about Tennessee's offensive line, he said that he thought they had a great offensive line last year. Tennessee is committed to the run and will be a tough battle for the Georgia front.

As for his thoughts on Jarrett Guarantano, Smart said, "I've always had a tremendous amount of respect for Jarett. He plays extremely tough and plays the way you are supposed to play the position." He went on to say that anyone that has played quarterback in the SEC as long as Guarantano has earned it.

The special teams unit has been a talking point throughout the season so far, and Smart says that despite the thoughts that Georgia is out to a good start on special teams, they left a lot of plays out there on Saturday against Auburn. "I wouldn't jump on the bandwagon yet. We've got to get some more buy-in from our guys."

