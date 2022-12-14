Kirby Smart vs Ryan Day: Who has the better resumé in "Big Games"?

Kirby Smart and Ryan Day are coaches of two of the most recognizable programs in College Football. So, it's fairly safe to say that both head coaches are used to coaching in big moments. After all, both teams have won conference championships, had multiple double digit win seasons, and even made National Championship appearances since the arrival of their respective coaches. But who has the better resumé of the two?

Notable wins

Kirby Smart was hired by UGA in 2016 following the firing of long time head coach Mark Richt. In his 7 years at UGA, Smart has defeated a total of 14 AP top-10 opponents, won his conference's division 5 times, earned 2 conference titles, 3 playoff appearances, and won a National Championship.

Ryan Day took over as the Ohio State coach after the departure of Urban Meyer in 2018. Day worked as co-offensive coordinator under Meyer before he was promoted to head coach. Since taking over head coaching responsibilities, Day has defeated 11 AP top-10 teams, earned 3 playoff appearances, has won the BIG10 conference a total of 3 times, and made an appearance in the 2020 National Championship.

Win % against top-10 opponents

While on paper, the 2 resumés look fairly similar and given that Smart has been a head coach 2 years longer than Day, the total number of AP top-10 wins nearly evens out. In addition, the win percentage in top-10 matchups is relatively similar as well. In 21 games, Kirby Smart is boasting a 66% win percentage against AP top-10 teams. While Day's percentage currently sits at 73% in just 15 games.

Playoff Record

Both Kirby Smart and Ryan Day earned their 3rd career playoff appearances as head coaches this season. In his 2 prior appearances to the playoff, Kirby Smart has a 3-1 record with his only loss coming in the National Championship during the 2017 season. Day on the other hand currently has a 1-2 record with no Championship victories.

So despite the public’s belief that “Ryan Day is unable to win big games.” It turns out that his win percentage to Kirby Smart’s is quite similar. The only thing that truly sets them apart is Smart’s National Title victory last season.