Kirby Smart Press Conference: Talks Roster Concerns Prior to Sugar Bowl

In his final press conference prior to the Sugar Bowl, Kirby Smart addressed a lot of the main concerns surrounding those who are not here, the difficulties the Baylor Bears present and what the future of the Georgia Bulldogs program will continue to look like.

Do you like the intensity you've seen during the lead up to the Sugar Bowl?

"I don't know if I've ever gone into a game that I didn't feel like our guys practiced well. That wouldn't be a good situation to go into. Turning the ball over early in that game last year certainly didn't help us in that game. Any time you have turnovers that's a good indicator. This group's been great. Had really good practices, the best part is with a little bit of a lack of depth we've gone against each other more."

On which of the young guys have stood out to him during practice:

"Most of them are guys that have played throughout the year. You know, you think about Zamir [White] and James [Cook]. I'd have to say Kenny [McIntosh] is one of those guys. Kenny doesn't get as much work in practices, until now. He's gotten a tremendous amount of work and has done a really good job. It depends on how the game goes, depends on how much [D'Andre] Swift plays. But Kenny has done a really good job, he's grown up and played a lot more."

Dealing with expectations to make the playoff every year:

"It's really not hard. There are only four teams that are allowed to play in the playoffs. If you don't deserve the right to get in there then you play the cards you're dealt. We are in a pretty good situation when you look at it. You can win 11 or 12 games every year and play on a New Year's Six bowl game every year, then you're doing something right. And our kids recognize that. Now that doesn't take away from the disappointment of not making it."

On whether or not he had aspirations of coaching in the NFL:

"No. I haven't had those aspirations. I coached in the NFL, I've been there and it's a wonderful league. But, the passion I have for college football is the fact that you get to have a deeper relationship with these players. I think the connection is more unique in college. You get to know these young men, you go in their homes and promise their parents they are going to get an education, you get to watch them walk across the stage and get an education, you get to watch them walk across the stage into the NFL and accomplish their life long dreams. So, I get satisfaction out of having those relationships and having those kids come back."

On the decision-making process on who to bring on the trip to New Orleans:

"If they could play they were going to come. The transfer portal is not a statement that you are leaving. I think people misconstrue that. every kid that goes into the transfer portal is not actually leaving or trying to leave, they may be exploring other options, but it's not a situation where they are not committed to the university. To me, that goes back to sitting down and having one-on-one conversations between me and them and each one of those guys that's in there is contemplating coming back and are just trying to figure out what's best for them. And I don't mind that. It's a dead period."

On whether or not it's troubling that so many guys aren't here: