Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Pays Tribute to Vince Dooley in Presser

Head coach Kirby Smart showed up to his post game presser after Saturday's victory over Georgia Tech dressed in similar fashion to the late Vince Dooley.

Kirby Smart addressed the media after Saturday's victory over Georgia Tech wearing a Georgia tie, white button down, and black over coat. A look that is connected to the late Vince Dooley's attire during his time at the University.

Smart stated that he initially planned to wear the outfit during the game, but "Chickened out" stating that he did not want to distract the team (being that it was senior day). Smart also revealed in the presser that the tie he was wearing was an authentic tie, worn by Dooley many times throughout his legendary career at the University. "I probably don't do the sweater and shirt the justice that he does. But out of honor for him, no visor." Smart stated. "He did it right for a long time".

The University's winningest head coach and former athletic director, best known for desegregating the University's Football team and winning the 1980 National Championship passed away this previous October at the age of 90 after a bout with pneumonia. 

A celebration of life was held for Dooley on Friday, November 25th and was opened to the public for friends, family, and Georgia fans alike to attend. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Vince Dooley Statistics

  • 4th winningest coach in SEC history
  • Won 6 SEC titles and over 20 Bowl Games
  • Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame in 1994
  • Captain of Auburn football team in 1950's

USATSI_13762900
News

SECCG Preview: Can Georgia Get Back to Playing Great Football?

By Brooks Austin
AB6I2384 copy-X4
News

The good, the bad, and the ugly

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_19507240
News

FINAL: Dawgs Sleep Walk Through a Noon Win Over Georgia Tech

By Brooks Austin
221126_KAR_FB_Georgia Tech_003-X4
News

Live Updates: Georgia vs Georgia Tech

By Christian Goeckel
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_4653
Football

List of Georgia Seniors to be Recognized During Georgia Tech Game

By Jonathan Williams
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3001-X2 (1)
News

Georgia Injury Report: Bulldogs Looking to Stay Healthy vs Georgia Tech

By Brooks Austin
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_3500 (1)
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Georgia Tech

By Jonathan Williams
Game 12
News

Watch: Georgia Releases Trailer for Season Finale Against Georgia Tech

By Christian Goeckel