Kirby Smart addressed the media after Saturday's victory over Georgia Tech wearing a Georgia tie, white button down, and black over coat. A look that is connected to the late Vince Dooley's attire during his time at the University.

Smart stated that he initially planned to wear the outfit during the game, but "Chickened out" stating that he did not want to distract the team (being that it was senior day). Smart also revealed in the presser that the tie he was wearing was an authentic tie, worn by Dooley many times throughout his legendary career at the University. "I probably don't do the sweater and shirt the justice that he does. But out of honor for him, no visor." Smart stated. "He did it right for a long time".

The University's winningest head coach and former athletic director, best known for desegregating the University's Football team and winning the 1980 National Championship passed away this previous October at the age of 90 after a bout with pneumonia.

A celebration of life was held for Dooley on Friday, November 25th and was opened to the public for friends, family, and Georgia fans alike to attend.

Vince Dooley Statistics