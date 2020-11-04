Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. Florida

In a year of uncertainties, it's always reassuring to know there are some things we can all count on:

Georgia fans not happy with the starting quarterback; Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham fielding mediocre defenses; and the Bulldogs and Gators entering a must-win game in Jacksonville.

A loss wouldn't eliminate either team from the SEC East race this season, but a win would certainly insert that team into the driver's seat. The winner of the Georgia-Florida game has gone on to compete for the SEC Championship in each of the last five years. It's necessary to go back to 2005 to find the last year the winner of the game watched the loser play in the SEC Championship Game. To say this is the biggest of both teams' season is an understatement.

Each team come enters the game short-handed and the absences are critical. For Georgia, quarterback remains a sore spot. Stetson Bennett has been serviceable, but he's still the fourth option after Jamie Newman (opt-out), JT Daniels (possible ACL tear complications) and D'Wan Mathis (struggled in season opener).

Quarterback might not even be the biggest missing piece of the Georgia team. Safety Richard LeCounte is out after a vehicle accident Saturday. Nose guard Jordan Davis and defensive tackle Julian Rochester are also doubtful, though head coach Kirby Smart has voiced some optimism about Davis.

How does this banged-up group of Bulldogs match up with the Gators? First, let's look at Florida's positives.

The Kyle-Kyle Connection is the talk of the SEC East. Quarterback Kyle Trask is in the middle of a remarkable season, passing for 1,341 yards with 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

His leading target is tight end Kyle Pitts, who has 355 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is likely the most dangerous player in the SEC. He has 380 yards of total offense, with 297 yards coming from Trask's arm. A large chunk of Toney's yards come after the catch. Florida often uses him on screens and and he's great at getting wide open in the middle of the field, where he can pick up extra yards.

Trask, Pitts and Toney have to be champing at the bit to play a Georgia defense that won't have LeCounte. He's a major piece of Georgia's run and pass defense. Backup Christopher Smith played well against Auburn a few weeks ago, but Florida's offense is a much different challenge.

That brings the discussion to the negatives. For starters, the Gators don't have much of a running game, at least not one it relies on to carry its team. Running back Dameon Pierce is averaging five yards per carry, but he's only received 34 handoffs through four games this season.

Florida relies on the pass to set up the run, but they haven't had a running game that can produce without the pass and there's no evidence to suggest it will. However, the possible absence of Davis and Rochester will play right into Florida's hands. The depleted depth on Georgia's defensive line will make running the ball downhill easier for the Gators.

Florida's real weakness is a defense that ranks 67th in the nation in total defense (433.3 yards), 91st in pass defense (300.3 yards) and 41st in run defense (133 yards).

The most damning stat against Florida's defense is the 25.5 first downs allowed per game, which is 91st in the country. Included in that number is 7.5 third-down conversions per game. The Gators are allowing opponents to convert almost half (.492) of their third-down attempts. Florida looks even worse on fourth down, allowing seven conversions on nine attempts.

The constant joke about Florida's defense, or any defense coached by Grantham for that matter, is "third and Grantham." With stats like that, it's easy to see why. The Gators' defense struggles getting off the field, which could prove disastrous Saturday. Florida will start the game without defensive tackle Zachary Carter, who was suspended for his involvement in a fight before halftime last Saturday.

Georgia's rushing attack is currently firing on all cylinders. Zamir White is coming off his first 100-yard game, while Kendall Milton and James Cook are excelling in backup roles.

Looking at this matchup on paper -- Georgia's running game versus Florida's defense -- the Bulldogs should dominate time of possession, wear down the Florida defense and limit the time that the Kyle-Kyle connection spends on the field. Bennett simply has to avoid turnovers and make the throws that define "third and Grantham."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.