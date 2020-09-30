This week's enemy needs no introduction, and if you're a long-time Georgia football fan, you are very familiar with them.

This Saturday is the 125th edition of the "Deep South's Oldest Rivalry." Georgia leads the series with a 60-56-8 record and is 13-3 against the Auburn Tigers since 2006. In fact, 2005 was the last time Auburn defeated Georgia in Athens.

But 2005 has little to do with this week's meeting. Most players on the field likely have no memories of that game. Just judging these two teams by the players on the field, Georgia should have a huge advantage. Auburn lost a lot of its most physical players from last season including a starting running back, five offensive linemen, two stellar defensive linemen, two of its best tacklers and a defensive back drafted in the first round.

That's not to say Auburn is without talent. Bo Nix is an excellent quarterback and his top target is Seth Williams. That's a QB/WR combo any team would be proud to have. Add in star athlete Anthony Schwartz and veteran Eli Stove getting the next biggest pieces of the reception pie, Auburn has a balanced and robust passing game.

Auburn's running game is less than ideal, however. Nix was the Tigers' only 30-yard rusher last Saturday against Kentucky. Shawn Shivers only gained 29 yards and D.J. Williams only mustered 21. Auburn's issues on the ground against Kentucky were no doubt part of the growing pains of rebuilding the offensive line.

Auburn's defense was solid against the Wildcats despite all of the losses. That's because of players like Owen Pappoe, K.J. Britt and Smoke Monday. With them, Auburn's defense won't be a pushover. The question is whether or not the Tiger defense can last 60 minutes against the most physical teams in the SEC, especially with a rebuilt defensive line. Saturday will be a huge test for them.

But this Georgia/Auburn after all. It doesn't matter which team is "better." Upsets are at the very core of the rivalry. This game always brings out the best in both teams. Historically speaking, if there's one team Auburn will overcome their deficiencies against, it's going to be Georgia.

