Texas A&M vs Georgia: Know Your Enemy with SI's Aggie Maven

Prior to the week 12 matchup between the Texas A & M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs we talk to Sports Illustrated's Aggie Maven, Cole Thompson.

Learn all there is to know about Jimbo Fisher's squad in this week's edition of Know Your Enemy:

1.) This A & M football team can certainly score points. (34.0 PPG), but do you expect that type of success against Georgia's top-ranked defense?

The reality is Texas A & M can put up those points if they continue to stay on a roll. The issue at the start of the season was a limited run game. Over the past three games, the Aggies have found a rhythm on the ground with freshman Isiah Spiller and sophomore Cordarrian Richardson. Spiller has eclipsed 100 yards three times this season, while Richardson rushed for 130 yards last week against South Carolina.

It will all be based off the start of the game. Should the Aggies struggle to collect first downs, it will lead to punts. That will put pressure on the defense to make a stop against Georgia's impressive run game. Once down, it becomes a battle for A & M to regroup and bounce back.

It’s possible to see them score early and score often, but once down, it only leads to more trouble. Usually, the first three drives give you a clue on how the game will go.

2.) Is Kellen Mond set to return next year, and if so, how many A & M records will he break?

He could break several. When looking at the records right now, the junior ranks 10th in passing yards, 9th in passing touchdowns and 5th in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. It’s a stretch to say he could break all of them, especially if he struggles on the road in the final two games of the year.

It would not make sense for Mond to leave College Station this season. The quarterback class heading into the draft could be special, leading to his draft stock falling likely to an early day 3 selection. Several scouts I’ve spoken to have yet to see enough from him to say he can be a career starter at the next level. There’s plenty of minor issues he could correct and boost his stock in a weaker quarterback class next season.

With Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and likely Jake Fromm all heading to the draft, Mond’s return would be huge for the program. There’s little to zero chance I could see him leaving right now.

HC, Jimbo Fisher

3.) We are almost through year two of the Jimbo Fisher Era what is the mood around College Station? And is he worth that 7.5M a year?

This is based on who you asked and everyone has an opinion. Mine is yes, he is worth the deal because of the length of the contract. Texas A & M fans expected a coach with Fisher’s pedigree to come in and change the culture. He’s done that despite failing to collect a 10-win season just yet.

Fisher was brought in to become the leader of the SEC once Nick Saban retires. Competing against Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and LSU in recruiting is a tall task for any new coach. That being said, the Aggies are likely to finish with back to back top-10 recruiting classes, which could be huge for the program. Also, how many teams in NCAA history can say they faced the No.1 team in the country three times in a season?

I’ll save you the trouble: A & M will be the first.

Right now, it’s hard not to be impressed with Fisher’s success although the win column may say otherwise. Two years from now, this question will have a more complete feel. For now, it’s still was the right move.

4.) Can A & M's front four hold up for four quarters against Georgia?

It will depend on health. DeMarvin Leal has impressed as a rotational end during his freshman campaign. Michael Clemons has been injured at times as has Tryee Johnson, making it rough for Mike Elko to prepare.

Justin Madubikue has been the constant on the line for A & M. His veteran presence and bull-rushing style could attribute to the success A & M has shown stopping the run. The problem is that Georgia has three running backs capable of delivering blows and reaching the second line of defense.

Expect there to be plays where Georgia is stuffed at the line of scrimmage. There’s also going to be moments where D'Andre Swift will break free for a first down -- if not much more.

5.) A & M plays a lot of impact freshman, what's the feeling on the future of the Aggies?

The future is bright in Texas A & M thanks to last season’s recruiting class. Everything we’ve seen from the freshman talent has been a positive for the future. Spiller has promise and will split reps next season with a healthy Jashaun Corbin to deliver a 1-2 combo on the ground. Jalen Wydermyer and Ainias Smith are proving to be versatile pieces on offense both as blockers and in the open field.

On defense, Leal has flashed his five-star rating due to his quick speed and ability to win in one on one situations upfront. Demani Richardson is already the top member in the secondary and been a “do-it-all” type of player since stepping foot onto College Station. He is one of two players to intercept Tagovailoa this season and plays well against the run.

One of the nation’s top tight end prospects, Baylor Cupp, hasn’t played this year due to a leg injury. Imagine when he returns what the offense could look like with Fisher’s offensive strategy in the works. Should Mond return and the team loses limited players on offense, they’re going to contend for the SEC next season. If they don’t it’s due to coaching, not the talent.