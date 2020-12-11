Korey Foreman is Officially Down to Five Schools

Korey Foreman, SI All American's No. 4 overall prospect, recently announced his top five programs and Georgia football made the cut.

Foreman’s commitment comes down to a decision between Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Arizona State and Southern California. His top five eliminates Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State and other elite programs from contention.

He initially committed to Clemson in January but decided to re-open his recruitment a mere three months later.

Foreman announced his top five via his Instagram, which can be seen here:

Multiple Georgia players including junior nose guard Jordan Davis and quarterback commit Brock Vandagriff are in the comments section trying to sway him to Georgia.

For the five schools left in the race, Foreman is a "can't miss" recruit. He is a developed 6-4, 240 lbs. He is way more athletic than a guy his size has any business being and his frame could support even more mass. Strength? He's got that too, he regularly puts opposing offensive linemen on their butts.

There are plenty of other large freak athletes out there, what separates Foreman from the rest is his football IQ. He could contribute to a lot of D1 programs right now because he has the instincts and fundamentals to get the most out of his physical traits. Here's the bottom line on Foreman from SI All American.

Foreman has the profile, athleticism and polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick along the defensive front. He is a three-down performer who fits multiple defensive schemes at multiple positions, with the chance to be elite at any one of them. His presence should command double teams for the rest of his football career.

Foreman makes his final decision on January 2. The reveal was supposed to take place during the All American Bowl on NBC, but that game was cancelled.