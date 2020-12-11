SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Korey Foreman is Officially Down to Five Schools

Alex Bavosa

Korey Foreman, SI All American's No. 4 overall prospect, recently announced his top five programs and Georgia football made the cut.  

Foreman’s commitment comes down to a decision between Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Arizona State and Southern California. His top five eliminates Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State and other elite programs from contention. 

He initially committed to Clemson in January but decided to re-open his recruitment a mere three months later.

Foreman announced his top five via his Instagram, which can be seen here:

Multiple Georgia players including junior nose guard Jordan Davis and quarterback commit Brock Vandagriff are in the comments section trying to sway him to Georgia. 

For the five schools left in the race, Foreman is a "can't miss" recruit. He is a developed 6-4, 240 lbs. He is way more athletic than a guy his size has any business being and his frame could support even more mass. Strength? He's got that too, he regularly puts opposing offensive linemen on their butts.

There are plenty of other large freak athletes out there, what separates Foreman from the rest is his football IQ. He could contribute to a lot of D1 programs right now because he has the instincts and fundamentals to get the most out of his physical traits. Here's the bottom line on Foreman from SI All American.

Foreman has the profile, athleticism and polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick along the defensive front. He is a three-down performer who fits multiple defensive schemes at multiple positions, with the chance to be elite at any one of them. His presence should command double teams for the rest of his football career.

Foreman makes his final decision on January 2. The reveal was supposed to take place during the All American Bowl on NBC, but that game was cancelled.  

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who's Gonna Be Our Barber? Smart & Staff Turn Actors for Xavian Sorey

Evan Crowell

by

macdawg

Case Study: Does the Portal Pay Off

The transfer portal has changed the game of college football, but how many players enter the portal and don’t pick up another scholarship?

Jonathan Williams

Warren Ericson's Time Has Arrived

With starting center Trey Hill out for the remainder of the season, redshirt sophomore Warren Ericson will be starting at center Saturday.

Evan Crowell

Smart Addresses Major Concern With Recruiting

COVID-19 dictating how the 2020 college football season goes, will that impact the incoming recruiting class? Yes, in so many ways.

Jeremiah Stoddard

Missouri Is Not the Team to Sleepwalk Against

As the Georgia Bulldogs head up to Columbia, Missouri to take on Eli Drinkwitz (5-3) Tigers, Missouri is on a tear as of late having won their last three.

Kobe Wharton

Could UGA Play In Snow for the First Time since 1912?

Georgia football's game with Missouri has been postponed to December 19 after a Missouri football player tested positive for COVID-19.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Netori Johnson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia has yet another entry into the NCAA transfer portal as junior offensive lineman Netori Johnson submitted his name into the portal.

Brooks Austin

Richard LeCounte Accepts Invite to Senior Bowl

All-America safety Richard LeCounte has accepted his invitation to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. He is now one of seven Georgia Bulldogs that will be in playing in the game

Kobe Wharton

Update on Donovan Edwards and Chances he Lands at Georgia

Just six days out from early national signing day, this is an update on Donovan Edwards and where he stands in his recruitment.

Brooks Austin

Know Your Enemy: Georgia vs. Missouri

Georgia football concludes its 2020 regular season Saturday at Missouri. The Tigers are 5-3 and have decent stats to match its solid record.

Kyle Funderburk