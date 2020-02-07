Ladd McConkey: A Versatile Weapon For Todd Monken and Georgia

5'11" 170 pounds. The measurables of Ladd McConkey are not going to make anyone take notice or think about the SEC. However, the ability packed inside the slender, yet athletic, frame of the versatile Athlete from North Murray High School is undeniable.

McConkey was one of the final pieces to Georgia's top-ranked 2020 recruiting class. While Georgia was late to officially get in the thick of the Chatsworth, Georgia native's recruitment, he may have the best chance to immediately carve out a role as Freshman of any of the 2020 signees.

The Dawgs are likely to be without their top two punt returners from 2019 when they line up against Virginia this fall at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tyler Simmons has graduated and Dominick Blaylock's status will be uncertain coming off rehab for a surgically repaired ACL. This provides an opening for a smart, sure-handed, quick-twitch Dawg to step up during the summer and fall camp.

Ladd McConkey checks all of those boxes. Bulldog Maven Lead Editor Brooks Austin has provided a breakdown of McConkey's skills that includes a large focus on his prowess in the return game. It's not just about speed, although Ladd has plenty of that. He also possesses great awareness of his blockers and displays great patience in setting up defenders to be snared by those blockers, subsequently allowing the McConkey to accelerate into the open field and do damage. I would not be surprised if McConkey finds his way out onto the field against the Cavaliers as the single safety for the punt return unit.

McConkey will have to work a little harder to break the lineup as a receiver as a Freshman. Although Ladd did play the position at North Murray, he split time at other positions as well and will need some refining. However, the raw ability that he shows is impressive and will serve him well under Todd Monken and Cortez Hankton.

Ladd McConkey dons the Red and Black on his official visit to Georgia

Todd Monken is known for his genius in the passing game. Part of the success that Monken has had in the past is due to the ability to create matchup problems for opponents by utilizing presnap motions and shifts. As a slot receiver, McConkey will be quicker than a lot of linebackers and faster than quite a few safeties. The suddenness that McConkey has in his ability to start, stop, and start again, along with his ability to cut and remain full speed out of breaks will make him very hard to defend on option routes, intermediate crossers, and also double moves.

Of course, there will be a learning process and it takes all recruits a little time to adjust to the SEC, but the uncertainty that will surround Dominick Blaylock's health and the inability of Kearis Jackson to stay healthy in 2019 will likely create opportunity for Ladd to get reps early on. It will be up to the GHSA AAA Offensive Player of the Year to make the necessary adjustments and to master the playbook well enough to capitalize on the circumstances laid out before him.

One thing is for sure, Todd Monken loves using players like McConkey. At Southern Miss, Monken had a receiver by the name of Casey Martin that became a tremendous playmaker for the Golden Eagles. Martin, like McConkey, was a multisport athlete out of high school and similar to Ladd as well, he stood 5'10" and weighed in at 175 pounds. Martin was a very quick player and evolved into a devasting route runner for Todd Monken. In 2014 and 2015, the undersized receiver with explosive cutting ability and sure hands caught 135 passes in 25 games and racked up 1456 yards receiving.

McConkey has the speed, the quickness, the hands, the awareness, and the explosive athleticism necessary to make an impact in Athens. The strength and conditions program will be big for him as in the SEC, regardless of position, you need to be able to hold up physically against such stout competition. If McConkey can quickly add some weight, as many Georgia newcomers tend to do, and improve his strength, while still maintaining the combination of playmaking abilities that he has in his arsenal, then the Athlete from North Murray that was originally overlooked, could end up being one of the key pieces in what the Georgia faithful hope to be multiple College Football Playoff runs and championships during the next four years.

