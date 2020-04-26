Lawrence Cager to Sign with New York Jets

Lawrence Cager's 2019 season was filled with nagging injuries that he consistently battled and fought through, until practices leading up to the Georgia Tech game when a serious ankle injury led to a season-ending surgery the Friday before the final regular-season game.

The re-airing of the Notre Dame game during Georgia football's virtual G-Day was a reminder of how reliable and vital Lawrence Cager was for this Georgia offense.

Five targets, five catches and it would have been six for six had Charlie Woerner not been called for illegal touching at the start of the third quarter.

He had a team-high 5 receptions for 82 yards and a score during a game in which Fromm was 20 for 26 for 187 yards.

Now, he's off to the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent.

Cager came to Georgia as a graduate transfer from Miami and prior to his season-ending injury was the team's leading receiver in touchdowns, yards, and receptions. He's got prototypical size and length for the NFL. At 6'4, 220 pounds he will have a great shot at making a New York Jets roster that is dying for help at the wideout position.

He may not have been in Athens very long, but Georgia fans will likely always have a place in their hearts for Lawrence Cager.

