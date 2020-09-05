Lawrence Cager Waived by New York Jets

It's cutting day in the NFL. Meaning teams everywhere are narrowing down their roster all the way down to 53 players.

Lawrence Cager has been one of those casualties in New York as the Jets have waived him Saturday. Cager was a long shot to make the roster, especially considering he was without a chance to impress coaches and management without the preseason games.

Georgia fans will always hold a special place in their hearts for Cager. The re-airing of the Notre Dame game during Georgia football's virtual G-Day was a reminder of how reliable and vital Lawrence Cager was for this Georgia offense.

Five targets, five catches and it would have been six for six had Charlie Woerner not been called for illegal touching at the start of the third quarter.

He had a team-high 5 receptions for 82 yards and a score during a game in which Fromm was 20 for 26 for 187 yards.

Now, he's off to the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent.

Cager came to Georgia as a graduate transfer from Miami and prior to his season-ending injury was the team's leading receiver in touchdowns, yards, and receptions. He's got prototypical size and length for the NFL. At 6'4, 220 pounds he will have a great shot at making a New York Jets roster that is dying for help at the wideout position.

He may not have been in Athens very long, but Georgia fans will likely always have a place in their hearts for Lawrence Cager.

