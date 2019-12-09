Richard LeCounte's Deleted Tweet a Point of Concern for Georgia Fans

Richard LeCounte has played a pivotal role in the back end of Georgia's secondary since the moment the 5-star recruit stepped foot on campus at Georgia, and following a solid Junior campaign, the UGA safety has tweeted out something that would lead one to believe he will be declaring for the NFL draft early.

LeCounte received a first-round grade from Bleacher Report's lead NFL Draft analyst, Matt Miller in the offseason, and one would believe that the season he had at Georgia this year would only enhance LeCounte's draft stock.

He's one of the best tackling safeties in the country, wracking up 142 tackles in his 33 career games and has a nose for the football. With 3 INT's, 4 forced fumbles and 5 fumble recoveries in his career, he's one of the more disruptive players in all of college football.

S, Richard LeCounte has since deleted this tweet with the "Dueces" emoji.

Assuming he does declare for the NFL Draft early like we now expect him to do, that leaves Georgia without both of their starting safeties next season. J.R. Reed will be leaving as a senior, and now LeCounte is assumed to be off for the NFL Draft.

LeCounte has since deleted the tweet, but the cause for concern still remains.

Georgia has recruited at an exceptional level, and Lewis Cine will most likely be LeCounte's replacement assuming he does indeed leave.

