BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Leonard Floyd Agrees to Terms with LA Rams

Brooks Austin

After being released by the Chicago Bears on March 17th, it didn't take long for the Los Angeles Rams to swoop in and sign former Georgia Bulldog, Leonard Floyd. Just 24-hours after being released, Floyd has agreed to terms with the Rams for 1-year, $10 million deal worth up to $13 million. 

Leonard Floyd was the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after playing three seasons at Georgia. In four years with Chicago Floyd played in 54 contests and has 18.5 career sacks. 

Floyd is coming off his worst statistical season, with a career-low 3.0 sacks. 

Floyd was extremely effective in all three seasons in Athens. He racked up 17.0 sacks and a staggering 26.5 TFLs in three seasons. Add on top of that his athletic profile and you can understand why the Bears spent a Top-10 pick on Floyd. At 6'6, 244 pounds he ran a 4.60 forty at the NFL Combine while jumping 39.5 inches in the vertical. 

His original NFL combine profile on NFL.com actually compared his game to another Georgia great at the linebacker position: 

"It's tough not to think of former Georgia star linebacker Boss Bailey when watching Floyd, a long, lean pass rusher. An all-state pick in his Georgia high school days, Floyd played a year at Hargrave Military Academy before heading to Athens. He started eight of 13 games played in 2013, receiving All-Freshman SEC notice after making 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks."

He joins a solid roster out in LA with the Rams. A team that played in the Super Bowl just two seasons ago, and is looking to take another shot in 2020. However, as we've reported, talks of the Rams trading Todd Gurley are heating up. So, Floyd may not get to rejoin with his former Bulldog teammate. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football: WR Depth Chart Review

The University of Georgia has an onslaught of incoming wide reciever talent this fall. Today, we take a look at what the depth chart could look like this fall.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Unvirsity of Georgia has confirmed via an email that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Seven Former Bulldogs Selected in Lastest NFL Mock Draft

The latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft from CBSsports.com has seven former Georgia Bulldogs being drafted in next month's NFL Draft. Find out where they land.

Brooks Austin

Andrew Mukuba Has The Attention Of Every Major Program, Including Georgia

Andrew Mukuba is one of the fastest rising stars in the 2021 class. At 5'11" 180, Mukuba is a dynamic playmaker, and Georgia is the latest to offer.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football: RB Depth Chart Review

The University of Georgia has canceled all spring sporting events including the G-Day game. However, today we review the RB depth chart for this fall.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Cancels Spring Game and All Remaining Spring Sports

The University of Georgia has cancelled all remaining spring sports activities including spring practice and spring game set for later next month.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Bulldogs Make Top List for RB, TreVeyon Henderson

Five star running back TreVeyon Henderson has narrowed his recruitment down to his top nine schools. Find out why the Georgia Bulldogs made the list.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: The Suspension of Spring Practice Hurts Bulldogs More Than Most

Several programs across the country are under changes, but none more than Georgia. Spring practice being suspended slows several things for the Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

NFL Free Agency Impact on Former Georgia QB, Jake Fromm

NFL Free Agency is in full swing and its impact on the NFL Draft goes without saying. Today, we look at the latest QB moves that could impact Jake Fromm.

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm Falls in Latest NFL Draft Big Board

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has released his latest NFL Draft Big Board for the 2020 draft that is set to kick off next month, and Jake Fromm has taken a fall.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967