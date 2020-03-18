Leonard Floyd Agrees to Terms with LA Rams

After being released by the Chicago Bears on March 17th, it didn't take long for the Los Angeles Rams to swoop in and sign former Georgia Bulldog, Leonard Floyd. Just 24-hours after being released, Floyd has agreed to terms with the Rams for 1-year, $10 million deal worth up to $13 million.

Leonard Floyd was the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft after playing three seasons at Georgia. In four years with Chicago Floyd played in 54 contests and has 18.5 career sacks.

Floyd is coming off his worst statistical season, with a career-low 3.0 sacks.

Floyd was extremely effective in all three seasons in Athens. He racked up 17.0 sacks and a staggering 26.5 TFLs in three seasons. Add on top of that his athletic profile and you can understand why the Bears spent a Top-10 pick on Floyd. At 6'6, 244 pounds he ran a 4.60 forty at the NFL Combine while jumping 39.5 inches in the vertical.

His original NFL combine profile on NFL.com actually compared his game to another Georgia great at the linebacker position:

"It's tough not to think of former Georgia star linebacker Boss Bailey when watching Floyd, a long, lean pass rusher. An all-state pick in his Georgia high school days, Floyd played a year at Hargrave Military Academy before heading to Athens. He started eight of 13 games played in 2013, receiving All-Freshman SEC notice after making 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks."

He joins a solid roster out in LA with the Rams. A team that played in the Super Bowl just two seasons ago, and is looking to take another shot in 2020. However, as we've reported, talks of the Rams trading Todd Gurley are heating up. So, Floyd may not get to rejoin with his former Bulldog teammate.

