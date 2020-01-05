Lewis Cine Talks Future of Georgia Football

J.R. Reed started 42 consecutive games for the Georgia Bulldogs after transferring in from Tulsa following his freshman year. The Senior safety wasn't just an All-American player, he was an All-American leader.

He was constantly getting people in the correct spots, communicating in the back end, and leading his guys on Saturdays. So, needless to say, feeling his shoes will be a daunting task.

Lewis Cine is likely to be Reed's predecessor, he spoke to the media following the (26-14) Sugar Bowl win over the Baylor Bears about the future of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Q: How'd it feel to get the start to replace J.R. Reed:

"It felt great because now it's basically the torch being passed to me and it shows what's in store for the future. Next year and next season. Me playing this game gave me a lot of experience and it sheds a great light."

Q: How big of a role did Richard play in leading the secondary?

"Richard was basically the leader for us this whole time we were here. Richard had to do more communicating than usual, including with me. He had to communicate with me without J.R. being there. Richard did a great job stepping up as a leader, but not only that. He did his thing tonight."

Q: What are your feelings about replacing J.R. Reed?

"It's big shoes to fill for one. Two, this offseason I have a lot to improve on and watching film. Communicating with my teammates and becoming more of a unit and not a group of individuals. But really just get all-around comfortable with everything. This year it was really me just playing off talent. I didn't know nearly as much as J.R. or Rich, but this offseason I'm going to use that time to really get to know the playbook."

Q: Do you feel like the game is slowing down for you at all?

"Oh yea yea, definitely. The LSU game it was kind of going fast the first quarter or so, but it's definitely slowing down. But this game definitely slowed down."

Q: What's something you can get better on heading into next season?

"Seeing things quicker. If I see things quicker, I'll be able to make more plays and react quicker."

Then the highlight of the interview was our last question when we asked Cine if there was a faster defender than him in college football:

"Faster than me? Nah." *Looks at William Poole "What you looking at William? We can race. We can Race. But you're not though." *Looks back at media "Nah I don't think so. Hell nah. Hell nah."

