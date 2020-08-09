LIVE: Eight Former Georgia Bulldogs Make Cut at 2020 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is being played at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California this weekend and eight former members of the Georgia Bulldog golf program made the cut.

*Scores are being updated as they finish their final rounds.

Kevin Kisner (-4)

Brendon Todd (-3)

Keith Mitchell (-3)

Harris English (-2)

Russell Henley (-1)

Sepp Straka (+2)

Brian Harman (+3)

Bubba Watson (+4) *

*Indicates golfer has finished his round.

You can tune into the final round of the PGA Championship on ESPN until 3:00 PM then they will switch over to CBS for the final rounds of the tournament.

Kisner has an outside shot depending upon how he finishes off his final round. Dustin Johnson is currently in the lead at (-9) at will tee off at 4:50 PM EST.

We will keep you posted on how these former Dawgs finish out their final round out at the PGA Championship.

The winner of the PGA Championship will take home $11m.

Kisner and Brendon Todd were both members of Georgia's 2005 National Championship team before turning pro in 2006. Kisner has three wins on tour, winning the RSM Classic in 2015, the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in 2017, and the WGC Dell-Technologies Tournament in 2019.

LIVE BLOG:

3:04 PM EST: Both Todd and Mitchell have birdied at the third hole and are now (-3)

3:12 PM EST: Straka eagles the 16th to get back to (+3).

3:16 PM EST: Straka stays hot with a Birdie on the 17th to get to (+2). Harman drops a shot with a bogey at the 12th to fall back to (+3).

3:27 PM EST: Kisner birdies the 5th hole to get to (-2) on the day, (-4) for the tournament.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.