LIVE Updates - Cincinnati vs Georgia

Stay up to date as Georgia takes on Cincinnati in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl with our live updates here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com.

The Cincinnati Bearcats will meet the Georgia Bulldogs in the 53rd annual Peach Bowl in Atlanta, GA. The bowl game will be held at Mercedes Benz Stadium and will kick off at 12:30 EST. The Bearcats are coming off of a win against No. 24 ranked Tulsa to complete an undefeated regular season to win the American Athletic Conference, while the Bulldogs finished the season with a record of 7-2.

Coming into the game, all the anticipation will be on whether Georgia can stay hot on the offensive side of the ball. In their last two games, with JT Daniels under center, the Bulldogs have posted 45+ points in both contests. On the defensive side of the ball, expect some younger players to step in for the Bulldogs, due to multiple opt-outs such as Monty Rice and Eric Stokes JR.

As the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Cincinnati Bearcats, join us as we live-blog and discuss the game here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread.



Pregame Notes:

Georgia will be without OG Ben Cleveland, CB Eric Stokes, CB DJ Daniel, TE Tre' McKitty, and LB Monty Rice who have opted out of this game.

James Cook will not be available today. He is back home in Florida mourning the sudden loss of his father.

Ameer Speed is expected to make his first career start in replace of Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel.

Richard LeCounte is listed on the depth chart behind Christopher Smith.

Mark Webb is not in uniform today.

Travon Walker is expected to miss today's contest as well.

