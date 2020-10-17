LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Alabama

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide play host to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM EST on CBS.

Injury Notes

LB Monty Rice: Doubtful

Rice suffered a foot injury this week during practice and is according to source will be a game-time decision. With a bye week coming up for Georgia and this being the biggest game of the season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Rice give it a go, but he will be limited.

QB JT Daniels: Dressed

Daniels was cleared prior to the matchup against Auburn in Week 2 according to head coach Kirby Smart, but has yet to see game action this season. Daniels was seen practicing without the knee brace on his surgically repaired right knee this week during practice.

RB James Cook: Probable

Cook suffered a wrist injury during the second quarter of Georgia's 27-6 win over Auburn in Week 2 and did not play against Tennessee. He's expected to be good to go for tonight's game

OLB Jermaine Johnson: Probable

Johnson suffered a shoulder injury leading up to the game against Auburn. He has not seen action since, but is expected to be good to go for Saturday night's game.

WR Tommy Bush: Doubtful

Bush was struck by a car in Athens this past week and suffered minor injuries.

CB Kelee Ringo: Out (shoulder)

WR Arian Smith: Out (knee)

