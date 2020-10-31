Live Updates - Georgia vs Kentucky

Georgia Football head coach, Kirby Smart is (3-1) following a bye week in the regular season since taking the head coaching job at Georgia. They are a 17.0 point favorite in Lexington, Kentucky today as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Pregame Notes:

Kentucky quarterback, Joey Gatewood will be making his first career collegiate start as Terry Wilson is battling an injury he suffered a week ago against Missouri. Gatewood transferred to Kentucky from Auburn after losing the battle for the starting job to Bo Nix, then was given immediate eligibility from the NCAA this offseason.

Kirby Smart told reporters that George Pickens was battling an upper-body injury earlier in the week and it has been reported that Pickens did not make the trip to Kentucky to take on the Wildcats.

First Quarter:

(7-0) 6:07 - Stetson Bennett scores on a 2-yard run after a dominant opening drive. 86-yard drive, 86 rushing yards.

End of First Quarter

(7-3) 2:44 - Kentucky drives down the field and settles for a field goal. 19 plays, 77 yard drive.

(14-3) 11:38 - Zamir White burst through on 4th & 1 for a 22-yard TD.

Halftime

Injury Notes:

CB, Kelee Ringo - Shoulder (OUT)

WR, Arian Smith - Knee (OUT)

WR, George Pickens - Upper Body - (OUT) Sources have indicated that George Pickens did not make the trip to Lexington to take on Kentucky.

RB, Kenny McIntosh - Knee (OUT) McIntosh went out early in the Alabama contest with a knee injury and will be out Saturday against Kentucky.

QB, JT Daniels - Knee (Dressed) JT Daniels was publicly cleared by Kirby Smart prior to the matchup with Auburn but has yet to make his debut for the Georgia Bulldogs.

DT, Julian Rochester - Rochester went down in the second quarter with what appeared to be a right shoulder injury.

S, Lewis Cine - Cine was helped off in the second quarter with an apparent lower leg injury.

